Celebrate with Something Special from Wisconsin

Julia Nunes

As we approach the holidays, many of us are starting to think about the things we are most thankful for. I am most thankful for my family and being able to spend time with them. Across Wisconsin, many households are beginning to plan for the holidays and looking for new ways to celebrate from their homes.

How could you make your holiday celebrations even more special? Supporting and giving thanks to our local farmers and agribusinesses is a great way to showcase the diversity of Wisconsin products. As you shop the aisles or on your computer for your holiday ingredients and gifts this year, I encourage you to look for the Something Special from Wisconsin™ (SSfW) label.

Since 1983, the program has been trademarked through the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP). The red and yellow SSfW logo is a quick, reliable way to identify genuine Wisconsin products. Products displaying the logo guarantee that at least half of the item's ingredients, production, or processing is attributed to Wisconsin.

With nearly 450 companies participating in the SSfW program, the logo can be found on everything from meats and cheeses to sweet syrups, candies, soaps, candles, lotions, art, beverages, and more.

One of my favorite things to prepare during the holidays is a cheese and meat platter. Jewell Hollow Woodcraft, LLC makes it easy to display your favorite holiday snack with their beautiful wooden cutting boards. These unique cutting boards are perfect for any reason or season with customization and engraving options and make wonderful gifts, kitchen tools, or decorations. They also make custom wood products and can personalize with laser engraving. Learn more at https://www.jewellhollowwoodcraft.com.

Have you ever tried sheep cheese? There are a plethora of SSfW cheeses to choose from including cheese made with sheep milk from Phlox Farm and Eckerman Sheep Company. Phlox Farm’s 100% sheep milk cheese is a rare, aged artisan cheese that makes a “ewe”nique gift for anyone. This bold flavored cheese is great for hors d’ oeuvres and paired with wine or beer. Learn more at https://www.eckermansheepcompany.com.

The perfect butter to gift (or to keep for yourself), is LuAnn’s Homemade Butters, located in East Troy., Wisc.. LuAnn makes all her own butter with locally sourced ingredients. With a variety of flavors including cinnamon and traditional Honey Butter – who wouldn’t love this sweet and creamy gift? Learn more at https://luannshomemadebutters.com/.

By purchasing Something Special from Wisconsin products, you are supporting Wisconsin producers, processors, businesses, and the local economy. To find more local flavors and other Wisconsin-made products, visit www.somethingspecialfromwi.com.

Julia Nunes is Wisconsin's 74th Alice in Dairyland