Keeping those past due appointments

Susan Manzke

Since the pandemic shutdown in 2020, I put off many appointments. Visits to the doctor and dentist were erased from my calendar. I know many other people did the same, sheltering at home and hoping this COVID19 virus would blow over.

Well, it hasn’t exactly blown over, but after getting my two vaccinations, I figured it was time to get caught up on missed appointments.

First up was my dentist. Usually, I see Dan once a year, but it had been 18 months since my last exam and cleaning and I was due. (At my visit I found out Dan would be retiring this summer. Ugh. Going to another dentist would be quite a change. It had been so long I don’t even remember the number of years I’d been his patient.)

One appointment down.

A flare-up of my dermatitis brought me to my doctor’s office. A checkup there got me meds for the pink patches on my face and an appointment for a mammogram—my results for my mammogram were fine.

The BIG appointment came on April 13. Last year I was due for my ten-year colonoscopy. Now, a year later, I didn’t have any excuse to avoid this fun screening. (FYI: after age 50, a person should have a colonoscopy every ten years just to make sure nothing bad is happening. This year would be my third.)

The worst part of a colonoscopy is the prep. It isn’t something anyone enjoys, but it is a necessary evil. I’m not going into details of the prep or actual procedure. You can look those up in books or just google it.

There was one funny thing that happened. I worried about accidentally putting solid food in my mouth. The night before my colonoscopy I had a nightmare about food. In my dream, I passed banquet tables covered in finger food. I still remember how I plucked up a chocolate-covered raisin and popped it in my mouth, only to frantically spit it out. The dream was so vivid I could taste the chocolate melting on my tongue. It was a good thing that nothing like that really happened.

Daughter Rebecca took me in for my procedure. It was good to have her there. A second set of ears when talking to a doctor is always a good thing. Anyway, everything went well. No problems to report. I was relieved to have this colonoscopy done.

On the way home, we drove near a Fleet Farm store and I asked Rebecca to stop. I needed dog food for Sunny.

I felt great, so walking around the store wasn’t a problem. The crazy thing was that as soon as I walked in the door I remembered a bunch of other things I wanted. Good thing Rebecca was with me. Everything I needed for my dog, cats, and chickens was heavy.

My daughter loaded the heavy bags into the cart, unloaded the cart into her car, and at home shlepped all the purchased items into the house and the barn for the chickens.

That afternoon, I napped but other than that, I felt fine and was ready for my chores.

The following day, I went to an eye doctor. As I figured, cataracts are my problem. I hope to get those fixed soon, too.

Why did I write about all these appointments? I’m thinking about my readers and their health. Maybe you have been putting off a procedure recommended by your doctor. It could be your time to step up and get it over with. Like me, results could be good, if not, you can address the revealed problem.

I wish you all the best.

Susan Manzke, Sunnybook Farm, N8646 Miller Rd, Seymour, WI 54165; sunnybook@aol.com; www.susanmanzke.net/blog