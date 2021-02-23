Kudos to those who make FFA enriching environment

Brad Pfaff

In honor and celebration of National FFA Week, Sen. Brad Pfaff issued the following statement:

“Growing up on my family farm in rural La Crosse County, my world revolved around agriculture.

“FFA was instrumental in developing my knowledge of agriculture, conservation, and economics—it cultivated my skills as a leader. It taught me to challenge myself and helped me grow into the person that I am today.

“FFA continues to provide invaluable skills and memories. Some of our state’s next generation of leaders, both inside and outside of agriculture, are members of FFA chapters across Wisconsin.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank the parents, volunteers, advisors, and students who make FFA an enriching environment for learning and fellowship in Wisconsin and across the country.”