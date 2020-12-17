Pro-Ag sees promise in new House Ag Committee chairman

Arden Tewksbury

Recently I heard from a top aide in Congressman David Scott's office, announcing that the Congressman was just named to head the United States House Agriculture Committee.

We are continuing a good relationship with Congressman Scott (D-GA) concerning Ag issues, and we're hoping the Congressman will be an advocate for our family dairy farmers.

We will be talking to his staff again on Monday about issues, and will see where he might stand on some of our issues.This might be the best news we've had in a long time.

We will continue to keep you posted as we continue to converse with the Congressman's aides. I understand that Congressman Scott made a fine speech on the House floor after learning he was to lead the House Ag Committee.

Tewksbury is manager of Pro-Ag