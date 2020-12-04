Find Something Special from Wisconsin this holiday season

Julia Nunes

During the holiday season, I aim to find gifts for my family that are one-of-a-kind while supporting small businesses in my community. The Something Special from Wisconsin™ (SSfW) program has many options for unique gifts during the holiday. No matter how you plan to celebrate, you’re sure to find gifts that help make the holidays special, while also supporting local farmers and agribusinesses.

Since 1983, the SSfW program has been trademarked through the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection (DATCP). Keep an eye out for products bearing the SSfW logo. The oval-shaped logo with a red background and white and yellow lettering carries a meaningful message: when you see it, you can be assured at least 50 percent of the item’s ingredients, production, or processing has come from right here in Wisconsin.

With nearly 450 businesses participating in the SSfW program, there is something for everyone ranging from handmade cutting boards, cheese, snack foods, sweets, seasonings, and more.

For the liquor connoisseur on your list, Barham Gardens Liquor is made with certified Organic Aronia berries and other ingredients sourced from Wisconsin agribusinesses. The berries are grown on a small homestead farm in Southern Wisconsin’s Driftless Region. Learn more at BarhamGardens.wixsite.com/BarhamGardens.

If you’ve got a wine lover in your life, HaloVino reusable glasses are a great gift option. These shatterproof glasses snap together easily so you can enjoy your favorite wine anywhere. Unlike other plastic wine glasses, HaloVino is guaranteed to not warp or melt in your dishwasher. Find your favorite plastic glass option at HaloVino.com/.

During such a busy and often tiring time of year, we could all use a boost once in a while. Give the gift of energy this holiday season with ginseng capsules or tea from Heil Harvest Ginseng. Ginseng enthusiasts claim that the plant can help to boost energy and help your immune system. Wisconsin leads the nation in the export of ginseng roots, and Heil Harvest Ginseng is a great place to get high-quality Wisconsin ginseng for yourself or a loved one. Learn more at HeilHarvest.com/.

Last but not least: who doesn’t love candles? Candles by Renee offers natural, soy blend candles that will fill your home with wonderful fragrance. With a variety of scents like Peppermint and Apple Bourbon, there are options everyone on your list will love. Their wax melts would also make a great stocking stuffer. Shop Candles by Renee at CandlesByReneeShop.etsy.com

These are only a few of the unique gift possibilities in the Something Special from Wisconsin™ program. By purchasing these products, you are not only supporting local Wisconsin businesses, you are keeping those dollars in your community. To find more local holiday gifting ideas, visit www.SomethingSpecialWI.com. Wishing you and your family a safe and happy holiday season!

Nunes is the Wisconsin's 73rd Alice in Dairyland