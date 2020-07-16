July 12, 2020, Susan and Car-E, who doubled his size in six weeks. (Photo: Courtesy of Susan Manzke)

You might remember that at the end of May, I rescued a kitten from the wheel well of my car, or at least the mechanics at JJ’s Auto Clinic did. I was the one who brought it home, adopting it into my family of indoor cats.

A friend who has rescued a lot of cats said I had a little girl. I named her Car-E.

It took three weeks to get an appointment for Car-E at the veterinary clinic. It was then that I discovered my friend had been wrong. Car-E is a boy!

For all those weeks I called her Girl so when the sex was revealed to be male, I had a hard time changing my tune. Quite often, I still refer to Car-E as female. It still comes out of my mouth, “it’s her food,” “that’s her toy,” and other references like that, even though I know she’s a he.

Some people have asked if I was going to change his name since Car-E sounds a lot like Carrie. I say no. He was discovered in my car and that should work for a boy cat, too—like the robot Wall-E in the animated film of the same name. Anyway, if I’m having so much trouble calling him a boy, I sure wouldn’t want to try to pin another name on him. Also, Car-E already knows his name and comes when called. He’s one smart kitten.

I’ve more than adopted Car-E. I’m also using him in my video clips on YouTube. Car-E is with me when I read my old columns. People who have watched from his arrival will have noticed how much he has grown in these six weeks. He’s gone from a cute handful of fur to a wrestling two-handed kitten.

Sometimes, Car-E sleeps through my video. This usually happens after he’s eaten and has a full tummy. Other times, Car-E attempts to take off my earring, playfully bite my hand, or act like the crazy pet he is.

I added my pet hoping to draw in viewers. You never know which Car-E will show up for the show, the sleepy, sweet thing, or the kitten ready to bite the hand that feeds him.

This ball of energy is a real gift, but not everyone living in this house is thrilled with him.

Car-E loves to bounce around the kitchen chasing toys, which could be anything. Once, he had the cord from a jacket dangling from a chair. He kept jumping around that chair, batting the cord, and watching it whip around. Sunny the dog was resting nearby. After watching all the exuberant play, Sunny gave a warning bark to Car-E. The kitten didn’t even seem to notice the dog, but Sunny’s bark sure made me jump as I wasn’t expecting it.

I’ve recorded some of Car-E’s playful antics on YouTube, too. He’s just so much fun to watch as he tumbles about. These 20-second clips get more views than most of my column readings and I’m jealous. I think my kitten has a larger fan base than I do.

Car-E has made friends with 17-year-old Othello. The old cat doesn’t mind the newcomer much. He no longer hisses at the kitten and only once did he bat Car-E away when he came bounding at him.

Cruella just avoids Car-E all together. She prefers to be in another room when the kitten is racing about. Most of Cruella’s life is spent upstairs where it is more peaceful.

When it is time for a meal, I divide everyone into different rooms. That way I know Sunny isn’t eating anything but dog food. With all three cats separated, I know who is eating what. As soon as doors are reopened, Car-E races to see what the others have left—I’m sure he would eat until he’d bust.

So that’s my kitten update. Car-E has left behind scratches on my hands and legs, but I wouldn’t trade him in for a different model. He’s a good addition to my menagerie and a good distraction for me.

Susan Manzke, Sunnybook Farm, N8646 Miller Rd, Seymour, WI 65165; sunnybook@aol.com; www.susanmanzke.net/blog.

Read or Share this story: https://www.wisfarmer.com/story/opinion/columnists/2020/07/16/rescued-kitten-welcome-addition-menagerie/5431819002/