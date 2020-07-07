2020 Wisconsin State FFA Convention (Photo: Wisconsin State FFA)

Forty-three FFA members were honored to receive Agricultural Proficiency Awards on the state level, who through their supervised agricultural experiences, have developed specialized skills that they can apply toward their future careers.

Students can compete for awards in 53 areas covering everything from Agricultural Communications to Wildlife Management. Honorees will learn this summer if they are selected as one of four national finalists. If selected, they will compete at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Ind., in October. The four finalists will each receive a plaque and scholarship money thanks to national sponsorship by National FFA and National FFA Foundation.

This year's proficiency award winners announced during the virtual Wisconsin State FFA Convention broadcast live Tuesday, July 7 on the Wisconsin FFA Facebook page.

Agricultural Education, Joseph R. Schlies, Denmark FFA; Agricultural Communications, Carter Beaulieu, Randolph Cambria-Friesland FFA; Agricultural Mechanics Design and Fabrication, Alex J. Brzezinski, Stevens Point FFA; Agricultural Mechanics Repair and Maintenance Entrepreneurship, Justin Martin, Mosinee FFA; Agricultural Processing, Mason C. Marquette, Weyauwega-Fremont FFA; Agricultural Sales Placement, Sydney A. Bender, Big Foot FFA; Agricultural Sales Placement, Sydney A. Bender, Big Foot FFA; Agricultural Services, Hut H. Amend, Ripon FFA and Agriscience Research - Integrated Systems, Melissa A. Konkel, Big Foot FFA.

Beef Production-Entrepreneurship, Anna Doyle, Waupaca FFA, Beef Production-Placement, Cortney L. Zimmerman, Spencer FFA, Dairy Production-Entrepreneurship, Matthew O. Fischer, Owen-Withee FFA, Dairy Production Placement, Katrina A. Hoesly, Denmark FFA, Diversified Agricultural Production, Samuel Leinweber, Ripon FFA, Diversified Crop Production-Entrepreneurship, Rhiannon F. Reimer, Granton FFA, Diversified Crop Production-Placement, Quentin R. Swanke, Montello FFA and Diversified Horticulture, Amara L. Livingston, Cochrane-Fountain City FFA.

Diversified Livestock Production, Hailey E. Hendrickson, Randolph Cambria-Friesland FFA, Environmental Science & Natural Resources, Kayla M. Reed, Pulaski FFA, Equine Science-Entrepreneurship, Ashley L. Carns, Darlington FFA, Equine Science-Placement, Brooke R. Keifer, Slinger FFA, Fiber and/or Oil Crop Production, Owen G. Jones, Randolph Cambria-Friesland FFA, Food Service, Mia L. Hillebrand, River Valley FFA, Forage Production, Alexander W. Orr, Waupaca FFA, and Forest Management and Products, Ethan B. Meyer, Bay Port FFA.

Fruit Production, Tyler T. Gardner, Pittsville FFA, Goat Production, Tessa R. Gehri, Wonewoc-Center FFA, Grain Production, Ethan T. Hamann, Randolph Cambria-Friesland FFA, Service-Learning, Tristan W. Wirkus, Stratford FFA, Landscape Management, Tyler J. Schmidt, Brillion FFA, Nursery Operations, Rachel Gianoli, De Soto FFA, Organic Agriculture, Verena I. Bartel, Waupaca FFA, Poultry Production is Trevor J. Messmer, Lake Mills FFA, and Sheep Production, Carson D. Lobdell, Darlington FFA.

Small Animal Production and Care, Emily P. Makos, Juda FFA, Specialty Animal Production, Andrew S. Mehus, Cochrane-Fountain City FFA, Specialty Crop Production, Allison M. Lund of the Cambridge FFA, Swine Production-Entrepreneurship, Jessica Magdanz, Weyauwega-Fremont FFA, Swine Production-Placement, Olivia M. Davis, Sauk Prairie FFA, Turf Grass Management, Zachary A. Wiegel, Shullsburg FFA, Vegetable Production, Savannah J. Siders, Mishicot FFA, Veterinary Science, Mary B. Geurts, Randolph Cambria-Friesland FFA and Wildlife Production and Management, Dakota J. Lueck, Wisconsin Heights FFA.

The Wisconsin Association of FFA in the 2019-2020 academic calendar year involved 21,267 students across 253 Chapters. Wisconsin FFA focuses on premier leadership, personal growth, and career success. Student activities complement agricultural classroom instruction by giving youth an opportunity to apply skills and knowledge while gaining real-world experience. Wisconsin FFA celebrates the accomplishments of students, advisors, and supporters. FFA activities are dependent on donor funding through the Wisconsin FFA Foundation

