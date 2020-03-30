Jerry standing by the old mill in Wild Rose. NPR Photo. (Photo: Courtesy of NPR)

I have a suggestion. Something you could do in these troubled times when a huge part of the population is at home, young and old, as most businesses, schools, colleges, churches, restaurants—almost everything is closed. Try writing in a journal.

I began writing in a journal more than 50 years, ago, not every day, but several times each week. It is in my journal that I write down the good and the bad that is going on in my life.

For me it serves several purposes—when something is bothering me, I write it down. When something good happens, I write that down, too. The writing not only establishes a historical record—it is fun to look back at what was happening years ago.

Once I have written about it, especially the bad things, I feel better. It is if I have moved my troubles and concern’s from me to the pages of my journal.

Here is some of what I wrote in my journal this morning:

“On my early morning walk, I was reminded of the song, ‘The Sound of Silence,’ a popular Simon and Garfunkel song. I hear no background traffic sound, no roaring cars and trucks, only a crow announcing the coming of the sunrise, and a spring robin singing its cheerful song. In this troubled and challenging time, I remember my father’s hopeful words, ‘Tomorrow will be a better day, and next year will be a better year.’”

THE OLD TIMER SAYS: Never forget the power of hope.

Jerry Apps (Photo: Steve Apps)

Jerry Apps, born and raised on a Wisconsin farm, is Professor Emeritus at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and the author of more than 35 books, many of them on rural history and country life. For further information about Jerry's writing and TV work go to www.jerryapps.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.wisfarmer.com/story/opinion/columnists/2020/03/30/jerry-apps-shares-advice-coping-troubled-times-such-these/5090973002/