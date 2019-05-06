What lessons can be learned from the humble dandelion? (Photo: Jerry Apps)

Never apologize for being one of the first to celebrate the arrival of spring.

Remember that small can be beautiful.

Be proud of who you are and what you can do—even though some may despise you.

When you are stomped on, knocked down and criticized, answer without anger, but with your usual bright face.

Deep roots can help assure a worthwhile life.

Be proud of your heritage. I trace my relatives to the ancient Romans.

Sometimes it only takes a spot of beauty to add a little joy to one’s day.

Love the little children as they love me, often bringing a bouquet of my yellow flowers to their moms on Mother’s Day.

Treat me with respect. I, like you, have a purpose in life.

There is goodness in everything—look for it and applaud it.

Do not stop being beautiful because some may think you do not belong where you are.

Even under the harshest of conditions, remember who you are and do your best.

Being of help to others, sometimes if only in a small way, should be a major purpose in your life.

On the path of life, one is not wrong and the other right, we are just different.

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder. Each of us has our own special beauty.

Don’t be envious of those who appear to have more than you do. Be proud of what you have.

Do the best you can with what you’ve got.

THE OLD-TIMER SAYS: There is much to be learned from a dandelion.

Jerry Apps, born and raised on a Wisconsin farm, is Professor Emeritus at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and the author of more than 35 books, many of them on rural history and country life. For further information about Jerry's writing and TV work go to www.jerryapps.com.

