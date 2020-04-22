Randy Romanski (Photo: DATCP)

Interim Secretary Randy Romanski of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) sent a letter to USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue expressing appreciation for U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP), requesting further details, and urging additional action.

“DATCP has worked since March to connect the dots across agricultural industries and help keep the food supply chain flowing. We’ve seen success in that effort thus far, so we appreciate this additional federal assistance," Romanski said. "We will work to connect Wisconsin processors and food distribution networks within the system USDA is designing. I look forward to seeing the full details of CFAP, and I urge Secretary Perdue to get this funding to farmers as quickly as possible.

“COVID-19 has been hard on all of us, but especially on those who grow, process, and distribute our food. The difficulties they are facing will not stop here. To fully address those impacts, more resources and greater flexibility will be needed. I look forward to working with Secretary Perdue in thinking creatively about how we can continue to support Wisconsin agriculture as we navigate this pandemic together, not just today but well into the future.”

