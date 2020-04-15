Jaime Castaneda (Photo: Submitted)

Jaime Castaneda, senior vice president for policy, strategy and international trade at the National Milk Producers Federation, says the coronavirus crisis carries an urgency for the federal government comparable to world-shaping events such as World War II and the Great Depression. And as policy leaders work to rise to the occasion, the dairy community needs to as well, he said.

“This is the time to be united. We need to support all farmers of all sizes,” Castaneda says in an NMPF podcast released today. “This is the time for USDA and the U.S. government to step up to support agriculture and the dairy farming community. And I think that dairy farmers and the dairy industry, we need to continue to be united in aiming to that solution.”

NMPF and the International Dairy Foods Association last week released a joint plan for dairy assistance presented to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Read or Share this story: https://www.wisfarmer.com/story/opinion/2020/04/15/national-milk-producers-farmer-unity-necessary-policy-success/5141958002/