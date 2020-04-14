KURT R BAUER (Photo: Journal Sentinel files)

Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) — along with 18 other statewide business associations and 33 local chambers of commerce — sent a letter to Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday, April 9, calling on his administration to put together a plan that allows the state’s economy to get moving again — starting on April 24.

The letter, while understanding of the importance of public health, puts a focus on the health of Wisconsin’s economy.

The business community stresses in the letter that Wisconsin’s economy has been hit particularly hard by the governor’s Safer at Home order. Foot traffic is down at retail businesses and restaurants as much as 75%. Nearly 300,000 unemployment claims were filed in March alone. And the state’s unemployment rate is estimated to be over 13% — the highest in recorded history.

Wisconsin’s business community simply asks Gov. Evers to provide certainty to employers and their employees. The process of restarting the economy should begin on April 24 when the current Safer at Home order expires.

“Restarting our economy will not happen overnight, and it likely will not be all at once,” said Kurt Bauer, WMC President & CEO. “That is why the business community and Gov. Evers need to work together on a plan that determines what industries and what areas of Wisconsin can open safely, along with a timeline.”

The full letter can be seen here.

Read or Share this story: https://www.wisfarmer.com/story/opinion/2020/04/14/wisconsin-businesses-call-gov-evers-plan-restart-economy/2993100001/