Letter to the editor: 'Milk', 'meat' ban won't work
Even as a child growing up in the 1950s, I know that milk came from cows and not almonds. I suspect that today's consumers also know the difference.
State Senate bills 466 and 464 are a misguided attempt to shore up the dairy and meat industries.
For any number of reasons, some people are choosing to consumer less dairy and meat. Fining grocers who want to provide alternative products or forcing companies to change the labels on those products will not stop people from modifying their diets.
Consumers who enjoy drinking almost milk will continue to drink it no matter what it's called. This is simply another example of feel good legislation that accomplishes nothing.
Karen Mikolajewski
Franklin, Wis.
