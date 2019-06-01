CLOSE

Zippy Duvall (Photo: Courtesy Connected Nation)

Regarding the Environmental Protection Agency’s announcement to allow expanded E15 fuel sales, American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall said:

“Removing outdated barriers and regulations is a commitment that this Administration continues to make good on. As our country has worked on breaking our dependency on foreign oil, our farmers have played a major role in helping us become more energy independent. After years of declining farm income, opening up markets to additional fuel choices for consumers helps create new demand that farmers desperately need. While we applaud today’s announcement to allow year-round E15 sales, we look forward to working with the Environmental Protection Agency to address the harm caused by the Small Refinery Exemptions, which have negatively impacted demand for our homegrown renewable fuels.”

