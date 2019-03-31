U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue (Photo: Ledyard King, USA TODAY)

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue applauded President Donald J. Trump’s selection of Scott Soles to be the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Chief Financial Officer on March 29.

“The nomination of Scott Soles to be USDA’s CFO is welcome news. With over 30 years of experience in internal and external financial auditing, consulting, and finance operations, Scott Soles will bring valuable financial management experience and knowledge to USDA,” said Secretary Perdue. “I urge the Senate to act on Scott’s nomination as soon as possible. I also look forward to the Senate voting quickly on our Food Safety, Civil Rights, and Research, Education, and Economics nominees.”

