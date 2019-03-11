Zippy Duvall (Photo: Courtesy Connected Nation)

“The formal agreement between the Agriculture Department’s Food Safety and Inspection Service and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to jointly oversee the regulation of cell-cultured foods is a win for America’s farmers and ranchers.

“The American Farm Bureau Federation believes USDA should have primary jurisdiction over lab-grown or cell-cultured protein. We also understand that FDA plays a role in determining the safety of cell-cultured products. We look forward to reviewing the joint framework outlining the regulatory process and will work with both USDA and FDA to ensure consumers are protected and our goals are met regarding labeling and food safety.”

