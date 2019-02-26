Wisconsin Corn Growers Association (Photo: WCGA)

Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation, Wisconsin Corn Growers Association, Wisconsin Potato & Vegetable Growers Association and The Water Council thank Senator Rob Cowles and Representative Joel Kitchens for authoring the “Pollution Prevention Partnership – Wisconsin’s Trading Marketplace” legislation (LRB-1244).

Wisconsin is a national leader in crop production and food processing. Wisconsin farmers are also committed to implementing on-farm practices that will further improve the health of the state’s water bodies. The “Pollution Prevention Partnership – Wisconsin’s Trading Marketplace” legislation will further encourage farmer participation and implementation of additional practices and technologies designed to reduce nonpoint source pollution by allowing for the private sector to develop an economically sustainable system for farmers, industry and municipalities to engage in cooperative efforts to reduce water pollution in Wisconsin.

Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation President Jim Holte (Photo: Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation)

“Our members strive to be good stewards of the land and resources around them. This provision will recognize their efforts as they continue to provide a quality product,” said Wisconsin Corn Growers Association President Doug Rebout.

“This legislation will support increased generation and trading of water pollution credits between farmers and their municipal or industrial neighbors,” said Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation President Jim Holte. “Thank you Senator Cowles and Representative Kitchens. We share your commitment to continually improving Wisconsin water quality.”

