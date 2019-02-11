Saturated fats, including marbled meats, cheese and butter, have been unfairly vilified based on weak science, Nina Teicholz, New York Times best-selling author of "The Big Fat Surprise". (Photo: Jamie Germano)

Nina Teicholz, author of the famous book, “The Big Fat Surprise,” is finally being recognized throughout a large portion of the USA for writing her book that fully supports the need of full fat dairy in your diet and certainly of all of our schools being allowed to serve whole milk.

Nina spent years researching the so-called fat problem. Her book also contains numerous pages of supportive information.

I wonder why it took so many people in the dairy industry to finally wake-up and support Nina’s findings.

When Nina’s book was published, dairy farmer and Pro-Ag member Brenda Cochran from Westfield, Pennsylvania sent me a copy of Nina’s work. After I read the book, I instantly informed the members of Pro-Ag that we must support her book!

Pro-Ag immediately began to write editorials commending Nina’s work and more importantly, we developed a flyer which contained information about the book. Our flyer illustrated our Facebook address to obtain more information about the book. The flyer also contains information about some of the videos featuring Nina Teicholz.

To see our Facebook page, type in Progressive Agriculture Organization in the search bar of Facebook.com.

Approximately 15,000 of our flyers have been passed out at various events for each of the last few years. The majority of the recipients are women; many of them agreed to share the information on their Facebook pages. Many also promised they would share this information with their friends. They and we are hoping their friends would pass this information on to their other friends.

We will never know how many of these flyers have been circulated across the United States, but the number must be very large.

Another thing Pro-Ag did was to have a resolution passed by the Board of Directors of the Elk Lake School (Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania) to allow all schools to serve whole milk as part of their school lunch program.

Recently, the NEIU (Northeast Intermediate Unit School Board) Directors (of which I am a member) passed a similar resolution.

In addition, Pro-Ag has passed out countless numbers of whole chocolate milk cartons at sporting events, and we have been asked to speak to students in various schools about the need for whole milk in their schools.

It’s time that all dairy farmers insist that Dairy Princesses be allowed to pass out WHOLE MILK at their events.

Nelson Troutman, dairy farmer from Southern Pennsylvania, had developed a good idea about painting the need of whole milk on round bales of hay. There are certainly enough of unused wrapped round bales of hay available. The same idea was used when I was in Eastern Milk Producers, except that we installed many billboards stating that milk was 96.5% fat-free.

Anything that dairy farmers can do to help solve this fat crisis is always rewarding. However, in addition to these endeavors, dairy farmers must realize they need a new pricing formula that allows them to cover their cost of production.

Pro-Ag can be reached at 570-833-5776.

