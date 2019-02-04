Wisconsin Corn Growers Association (Photo: WCGA)

In response to an ad that appeared during the Feb. 3, 2019, NFL Super Bowl, the Wisconsin Corn Growers Association (WCGA) has released the following statement:

“We are disappointed with Bud Light’s decision to use the world’s largest stage to promote a misleading message that is damaging to the reputation of corn,” says Doug Rebout, WCGA President. “Today, more than ever, our members are struggling with low prices, uncertain markets and the spreading of misinformation about our practices and our products. While trying to boost sales, Bud Light has forgotten the importance of the people who provide this country with food, fiber and fuel. If the public wants to see what farmers value — what they strive to accomplish every day — then the Super Bowl commercial they should watch is Ram Truck’s 2013 ad: ‘Farmer.’”

