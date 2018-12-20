American Dairy Coalition (Photo: ADC)

The American Dairy Coalition and the dairy producers we represent across the nation greatly appreciate the hard work of President Trump and the members of both the House and Senate for their bipartisan efforts in passing the Farm Bill, signed into law on Dec. 20.

It’s been a long process and finally dairy producers across the U.S., who are suffering from a tremendously tough economy, will receive positive help toward establishing certainty and predictability. The new Farm Bill doesn’t solve all the financial woes of the industry, but it is another tool for farmers to use as they produce nutritious, safe, affordable dairy products for consumers throughout the world.

The Farm Bill includes aid for farmers struggling with poor market conditions, reauthorizes and strengthens the Agriculture Risk Coverage (ARC) and Price Loss Coverage (PLC) options through 2023, improves the dairy safety net for milk production less than 5 million pounds, continues disaster programs, addresses the rural health crisis, extends rural broadband networks and continues the voluntary, locally led, incentive-based conservation programs that include; the Conservation Reserve Program (CRP), Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP), Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP) and the Agricultural Conservation Easement Program (ACEP).

