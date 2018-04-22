US Rep. Ron Kind (Photo: Submitted)

LA CROSSE – On April 17, U.S. Rep. Ron Kind called on the House Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry to reinstate the Conservation Stewardship Program within the 2018 Farm Bill. Under the recently released Committee text of the 2018 Farm Bill, the Conservation Stewardship Program funding will be eliminated.

“Our farmers in western and central Wisconsin rely on conservation programs in the Farm Bill to give them the knowledge and opportunity they need to grow and sustain healthy farms,” said Rep. Ron Kind. “As my colleagues on the Agriculture Committee celebrate Earth Day this weekend, I hope they consider the damaging effect eliminating conservation programs will have on our natural resources and farm land.”

“The Conservation Stewardship Program is unique in that it encourages innovation for those of us that are working to conserve our land,” said Harriet Behar, of Gays Mills. “In my own experience, the program helped me improve what I was already doing on my farm, and helped me create a healthier farm through new, innovative practices. Conservation is not a static practice; it needs to be constantly improved.”

The Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP) helps preserve over 70 million acres of working farmland and gives farmers the opportunity to gain first-hand knowledge from experts on how to improve soil, water and air quality on their farms.

