Wisconsin FFA Foundation

In just a week, the Alliant Energy Center in Madison will be filled with thousands of Wisconsin Association of FFA members, parents, advisors and benefactors. The Wisconsin FFA Foundation is excited and finishing final preparations to celebrate the 90th Wisconsin FFA State Convention along with them.

The anniversary celebration will be held June 10-13. On Tuesday evening, June 11, the Foundation will host its annual Sponsors and Award Winners Dinner at the Alliant Energy Center. During the 8 p.m. Tuesday evening Third General Session following the banquet, the Foundation’s top donors will be recognized on stage. Remarks will be given by Executive Director John Hromyak and Board President Ginger Braml.

The Wisconsin FFA Convention is made possible through the following generous donors, some of whom will be recognized on stage Tuesday night as well.

The 2019 Wisconsin FFA Foundation Convention Partners include:

• Platinum – CHS Foundation; Compeer Financial; Culver’s; Kerry; and Renk Seed

• Gold – AgCountry Farm Credit Services; Greenstone Farm Credit Services; GROWMARK, Inc.; US Army ROTC 3rd BDE; Wisconsin Farm Bureau Foundation; and the Wisconsin FFA Alumni Association

• Silver – Seneca Foods Corporation and Wisconsin Public Service

• Bronze – Agropur Inc.; Badger State Ethanol, LLC; Boehringer Ingelheim Vetmedica, CentralStar Cooperative; Citizens State Bank of Loyal; CNH Industrial Capital; John Deere Company, Lakeside Foods, Inc.; Southwest Technical College; The DeLong Company; Town Bank: We Energies; and the Wisconsin Farmers Union

• Supporter – Foremost Farms USA; Greater Madison Convention & Visitors Bureau; Jennie-O Turkey Store; Sargento Foods, Inc.; Sevastopol FFA Chapter; and the Wisconsin Association of Agricultural Educators

• Friend – Brookwood FFA; Ellsworth FFA; Fox Cities Builders; Green Bay East FFA; Horicon FFA; Lomira FFA; Milton FFA; Mondovi FFA; Kenneth and Joyce Natzke; Richard and Sue Schultz; Sauk Prairie FFA; Stanley-Boyd FFA; UW-River Falls AgEd Society and Alpha Tau Alpha; and Wyffels Hybrids

That same evening, three new members are being inducted into the Foundation’s Blue and Gold Society on the main event stage. Dennis and Joan Behr, Paul Gross and Jerry Steiner will join this prestigious group of donors who have made significant financial contributions to the Foundation. The Blue and Gold Society was formed in 2001 and with these inductees, numbers 36 in membership.

On Wednesday, June 12, the Foundation hosts the annual FFA Convention Expo, where 75 exhibitors gather to discuss education paths, career options and fundraising opportunities with FFA members, parents and advisors.

This is another highly anticipated event by many, and in 2019 will feature a signing event with singer Chris Kroeze (sponsored by Culver’s) as well as recognition of students entering the agricultural education field at UW-River Falls and UW-Platteville this fall.

