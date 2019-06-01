CLOSE

Fourth grade Appleton student Stella Strupp was the state winner in the Ag in the Classroom essay contest. Pictured (from left) are Superintendent of Schools Daren Sievers, Stella Strupp and fourth grade teacher Rebecca Schuett. (Photo: Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation)

Stella Strupp, a fourth-grade student from Allenton, is the state winner of the Ag in the Classroom Essay Contest. Wisconsin fourth and fifth graders were asked to write a 100-to-300-word essay with the theme, “Making it happen at the farmers’ market.”

Stella is the daughter of Brian and Jessica Strupp. Becky Schuett is her teacher at Allenton Elementary School in Washington County.

Each year the Wisconsin Farm Bureau’s Ag in the Classroom program hosts an essay contest revolving around food and agriculture. This contest is open to all fourth and fifth grade students across the state.

A total of 1,899 students wrote essays for the competition, which is sponsored by the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Foundation and We Energies.

The finalist from each of Wisconsin Farm Bureau’s nine districts across the state received a certificate, educational resources for their teacher and presentation about Wisconsin agriculture for their class.

This year’s finalists

District 1 - Stella Strupp, Allenton Elementary in Allenton

District 2 - Phoebe Butteris, Saint Luke’s School in Plain

District 3 - Lilly Houtakker, Mineral Point Elementary School in Mineral Point

District 4 - Sacia Boland, Holy Family Catholic School in Arcadia

District 5 - Annabelle Seel, St. Mary’s Springs Academy in Fond du Lac

District 6 - Sabrina Phalen, Random Lake Elementary in Random Lake

District 7 - Abigale Johnson, St. Anthony School in Oconto Falls

District 8 - Evyn Schmitz, Jefferson Elementary in Merrill

District 9 - Brenna Ewert, Winter Elementary in Winter

Stella’s winning essay

Feast at the Farmers’ Market

By Stella Strupp

Saturdays from late spring to late fall are best spent at your local Farmers’ market. If you get up early, you can get yourself fresh baked goods, a cup of coffee, hot cocoa, or apple cider. The vendors get up even earlier to make sure their booth is set up and ready for their first customer.

At booth one, I saw a local dairy farmer. He was selling cheese curds that squeaked on your teeth, milk, and fresh vanilla ice cream. He told me he is an organic farmer. He feeds his dairy cattle only organic feed like grain, grass and haylage.

At booth two I saw a fruit farmer. She was selling strawberries, cherries, watermelon, and blackberries. The fruit was being sold in a little basket. The basket was woven out of strips of wood, and then finished with a bow.

We walked to the next booth. Booth three was a wagon. He was a vegetable farmer. He called the vegetables “produce”. He grew corn, squash, beans, and my favorite one of all PICKLES! He had five different types of pickles. They were dill, bread and butter, hot and spicy, deli style, and garlic dill. I tried all except the Hot and Spicy and the Garlic Dill.

The fourth and final booth was a butcher. He sold steak, pork, and my favorite of all meats, chicken. They had free samples of breakfast sausage. I took two of them, and they were delicious.

I left the Farmers’ Market with a full stomach, and a better understanding of all of the products that farmers made with all their hard work. I will definitely come back to this Farmers’ Market.

Farm Bureau’s Ag in the Classroom program provides teachers and K-12 students with an understanding of how their food is produced. The program seeks to work within existing curricula to provide basic information on our nation's largest industry: agriculture.

Wisconsin’s Ag in the Classroom program is carried out by a network of local educators, volunteers and representatives from agricultural organizations and businesses. The goal of the program is to help students gain a greater awareness of the role of agriculture in the economy and society, so that they may become citizens who support wise agricultural policies.

