RIVER FALLS, Wis. — Activity proposals are being sought from the public and campus for a first-ever Summit on International Education and Engagement to be held at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls and in the community Nov. 18-22, 2019.

UW-River Falls is organizing a weeklong series of events focused on global learning and comprehensive internationalization while engaging ideas, people, cultures, and places beyond campus in alignment with UWRF Strategic Plan Goal 2, Global Education and Engagement.

Students, faculty, staff, alumni, and community partners are invited to submit proposals that could include speakers, theatre, art, international cuisine, presentations, facility tours of internationally used products, etc., both on campus as well as throughout our community.

If you are interested in bringing positive awareness and attention to global initiatives, please consider joining us for this exciting celebration by submitting a proposal.

Accepted proposals will be included in event promotional marketing collateral, including but not limited to the schedule of events at www.uwrf.edu/International-summit, press releases, and promotional posters. Limited campus event space and parking may also be available.

Funding support is subject to availability. Self-funded proposals will receive prioritization. Applicants are encouraged to leverage existing partnerships. Early proposals will be considered first for possible sponsorship funding. If interested in a sponsorship opportunity, contact Kellie Burrows at kellene.burrows@uwrf.edu or 715-425-4427 or call or text to 612-227-8135.

To learn more about opportunities for visibility and marketing for your organization during this week-long series of events, contact Burrows at the above listed numbers.

The deadline for submission of proposals is Feb. 1, 2019. Visit https://www.uwrf.edu/International-summit/ to submit a proposal.

