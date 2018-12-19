The Professional Dairy Producers® (PDPW), Wisconsin Counties Association, and Wisconsin Towns Association will host the 2019 ACE (Agricultural Community Engagement®) Regional Meeting on Tuesday, January 29, 2019, at the Sheraton Hotel in Madison, Wis. (Photo: Submitted)

MADISON — The Professional Dairy Producers® (PDPW), Wisconsin Counties Association, and Wisconsin Towns Association will host the 2019 ACE (Agricultural Community Engagement®) Regional Meeting on Tuesday, January 29, 2019, at the Sheraton Hotel in Madison, Wis.

Save the date to join community leaders, elected officials, conservation officials, dairy and livestock producers and interested citizens. At the annual ACE Regional Meeting you’ll discuss topics such as transportation, education, the environment and regulations that can impact rural communities and economies. The meeting theme is “Leading Wisconsin Forward” with discussions to be focused on building strong, vibrant communities in the state.

Sheila Harsdorf, Secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, will speak at the event, along with additional presenters to be announced in coming months.

To learn more about the program and to register, visit www.pdpw.org or contact PDPW at 1-800-947-7379. Follow along digitally in advance of and during the event by following @dairyPDPW and using #ACERegionalMeeting2019 on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Professional Dairy Producers (PDPW) is the nation’s largest dairy producer-led organization of its kind, focusing on producer professionalism, stakeholder engagement and unified outreach to share ideas, solutions, resources and experiences that help dairy producers succeed.

