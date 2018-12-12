From left, Peggy Troy, president and CEO of Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin, along with Annette and Jim Ostrom, members of the Dairy Cares of Wisconsin organizing committee. (Photo: Courtesy of Dairy Cares)

MILWAUKEE — Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin has launched the Dairy Cares of Wisconsin Simulation Lab, a state-of-the-art training facility that will allow medical professionals to learn and sharpen their skills.

The Milwaukee-based, 2,000-square-foot lab marks a milestone for Dairy Cares, a non-profit organization that has raised more than $1 million for Children’s in the eight years since its inception.

“The Dairy Cares of Wisconsin Simulation Laboratory helps educate and train our providers as they practice life-saving skills, so they are prepared to perform at the highest level in the worst-case scenario,” said Dr. Mike Meyer, medical director of Children’s Pediatric Intensive Care Unit. “Provider education and training allows us to give kids the best care possible, and our simulation laboratory is light-years ahead of other simulation labs because of Dairy Cares of Wisconsin’s generous support.”

Annabelle DuQuaine holds an artificial premature baby while her father, Deric DuQuaine, looks on during a visit to Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin’s newly minted Dairy Cares of Wisconsin Simulation Lab. Deric is one of the co-founders of the non-profit Dairy Cares organization and his daughter was treated as a youngster at the Milwaukee-based hospital. Today, she also volunteers with the organization. (Photo: Courtesy of Dairy Cares)

Members of the Dairy Cares organizing committee recently had an opportunity to tour the facility, where computer-controlled automatons — ranging from a prematurely born baby to a full-grown adult male — are used to recreate a broad array of medical crises. By practicing on non-human subjects, doctors, nurses and other health care professionals can diagnose and treat serious symptoms in a controlled, safe setting.

“The opportunity to see this facility really opened my eyes to the difference the Dairy Cares organization is making for Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin,” said Jim Ostrom, dairyman and co-founder of the non-profit organization. “It is such a privilege to have the lab named after our organization and, more importantly, for our dairy community to play a part in saving and bettering the lives of children.”

The visit comes after Meg Brzyski Nelson, president of Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin Foundation, announced this summer that the simulation lab would be named after the organization that has cumulatively raised more than $1 million for Children’s.

“We are incredibly grateful for the ongoing support we have received from Dairy Cares. It will help us teach tomorrow’s pediatric doctors, nurses and other care providers,” said Peggy Troy, president and CEO of Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin. “Behind every program Children’s delivers is the support we rely on from our donors and partners in the community, and the Dairy Cares of Wisconsin Simulation Laboratory is a great example of this.”

