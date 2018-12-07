Chad Ryan of Fond du Lac, Wis. (left) will serve as the official judge of the International Holstein Show at the 2019 World Dairy Expo. He is one of eight official judges named for the premier event. (Photo: Courtesy World Dairy Expo)

Two members of the slate of official judges for the World Dairy Expo® will feel right at home on the colored shavings in the Coliseum, Oct. 1-5, 2019.

Chad Ryan of Fond du Lac, Wis., will be looking over the elite field of cattle in the International Holstein Show while Eddie Bue of Kaukauna, Wis., will serve as head judge for the International Junior Holstein Show.

Nominated and selected by Expo’s dairy cattle exhibitors, the remaining list of official judges for World Dairy Expo 2019 are as follows:

International Ayrshire Show, Phillip Topp, Botkins, Ohio

International Brown Swiss Show, Joe Sparrow, Worthville, Ky.

International Guernsey Show, Seth Johnson, Tunbridge, Vt.

International Jersey Show, Jack Lomeo, Jr., Sylvan Beach, N.Y.

International Milking Shorthorn Show, Keith Topp, Botkins, Ohio

International Red & White Show, Jamie Black, Brushton, N.Y.

The official judges are responsible for the evaluation and placing of more than 2,300 cattle at the annual event with the help of their associate judge.

Serving as the meeting place of the global dairy industry, World Dairy Expo brings together the latest in dairy innovation and the best cattle in North America. Crowds of more than 65,000 people, from nearly 100 countries, will return to Madison, Wis. for the 53rd annual event that also features the world’s largest dairy-focused trade show, dairy and forage seminars, world-class dairy cattle show and more.

