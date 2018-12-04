Governor Walker (center) lights the capitol Christmas tree which honors the dairy industry. (Photo: Courtesy of Governor's Office)

MADISON – Governor Scott Walker lit the 2018 State Capitol Christmas Tree today at the Wisconsin State Capitol. The balsam fir is decorated with “Wisconsin’s Dairyland” themed ornaments made by students from throughout the state.

“This year’s Capitol Christmas Tree is a symbol of many of our state’s strong traditions,” said Governor Walker. “The tree itself stands as a symbol of our state’s history in the logging industry, the ornaments represent our state’s ever-important dairy industry, and everyone coming together to decorate and visit the tree represent the sense of community we all love about Wisconsin. Thank you to everyone who helped with this year’s tree including the hundreds of students who helped decorate and Don and Mary Miller of Plainfield who donated the tree.”

The 2018 State Capitol Christmas Tree was coordinated by the Great Lakes Timber Professionals Association and arrived earlier this month. The tree is between 35 and 40 feet tall.

