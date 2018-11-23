Rescue workers were called to the scene around 12:22 p.m. on Wednesday to the report of a man trapped in a corn bin located south of Turtle Lake, (Photo: Barron County Sheriff's Deptment)

TURTLE LAKE, Wis. (AP) — A man has died after he was pulled from a corn bin in Barron County on Nov. 21.

Rescue workers were called to the scene around 12:22 p.m. on Wednesday to a corn bin on a farm located south of Turtle Lake, according to a Barron County Sheriff's Department news release.

Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald says rescuers worked for more than an hour to free him. The victim was flown to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and pronounced dead later that night. His name has not yet been released.

"Our prayers go out to the family," Fitzgerald said.

The Barron County Sheriff's Department is investigating the incident.

