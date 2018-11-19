The annual pedigree analysis includes lists of sires that have produced grand champions in showrings across the U.S. (Photo: Carol Spaeth-Bauer/Wisconsin State Farmer)

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. - Holstein Association USA has released its annual Pedigree Analysis of National Holstein Show winners. These lists provide a picture of the genetics behind the cattle receiving show ring accolades at the highest levels of competition.

The Pedigree Analysis is updated each fall, following the last National Holstein Show of the year. Included are lists of Leading Sires, Leading Maternal Grandsires, and Leading Sire Stacks of National Show Winners. Each category features separate lists for heifers and cows, along with an overall list. In addition, viewers will find other interesting information, such as the average classification score for each class and historical data from previous years.

Holstein females included in the analysis were those that placed in the top three in their respective age class at a National Holstein Show in 2018, which included a total of 200 different heifers and 263 different cows.

Val-Bisson Doorman-ET claimed the title of Overall Leading Sire for the 2018 National Holstein Show winners, siring 75 daughters who placed in the top three of their classes. He was also number one on the heifer list, with a total of 47 heifers.

Braedale Goldwyn was the second-ranking sire overall and number one on the cow list, with a total of 29 cows placing in the top three. Twenty-nine bulls each sired at least four daughters placing in the top three in their class at a 2018 National Holstein Show.

For the second year, Braedale Goldwyn topped the Leading Maternal Grandsires of heifers, cows and the overall list, and was the maternal grandsire of 31 heifers and 39 cows. Maple-Downs-I G Atwood-ET was the second-ranking maternal grandsire overall.

The combination of Val-Bisson Doorman-ET x Braedale Goldwyn topped the Overall Leading Sire Stacks, the list of Leading Sire Stacks for Heifers and Cows. For a second year, Val-Bisson Doorman-ET x Maple-Downs-I G W Atwood-ET was the second Leading Sire Stack overall.

To view the complete Pedigree Analysis, check under the Popular Lists section on the Holstein Association USA homepage, or go directly to www.holsteinusa.com/shows/pedanalysis_show_winners.html.

