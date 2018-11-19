As the nation’s leader for specialty cheese, Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin is launching a first-ever commercial to highlight the story and heritage of our Wisconsin cheesemakers — the pioneers, explorers and dreamers — and their internationally acclaimed cheeses (Photo: Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin)

MADISON – Wisconsin is taking steps to boldly claim its rightful place as the state of cheese and answer the question, “Why Wisconsin?”

As Florida is to oranges and Maine is to lobster, Wisconsin is to cheese. Stated in the new brand anthem video that launches today in major media outlets, “Wisconsin is one of those places with certain people who do a certain thing better than anyone else, anywhere.” That thing is cheese.

This shouldn’t come as a surprise to Americans as research indicates 86% of consumers think of Wisconsin when they think of cheese. However, Wisconsin wants to help deepen their knowledge.

Most Americans are shocked to learn that Wisconsin wins more awards than any other state or country, that Wisconsin has the only Master Cheesemaker Program® outside of Europe, and that Wisconsin makes nearly half of the specialty cheese in the United States.

“As the nation’s leader for specialty cheese, we are proud to launch this first-ever commercial to highlight the story and heritage of our Wisconsin cheesemakers — the pioneers, explorers and dreamers — and their internationally acclaimed cheeses,” says Suzanne Fanning, Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin SVP and Chief Marketing Officer.

The new video ad showcases Wisconsin cheesemakers with beautiful wheels, blocks and cuts of cheese from companies across the state; they take center stage around a 25-foot-long farm table in one of Wisconsin’s most scenic fields with a picturesque sunset as the backdrop.

Viewers will see the ads in digital publications such as Saveur, Epicurious, Bon Appétit, Food & Wine, Martha Stewart, and on Food Network, Eater.com and Food52, as well as on the WisconsinCheese.com website beginning on November 19.

The video is the latest addition to an entire portfolio of updated brand elements that bring Wisconsin cheese to life for consumers across America. From a fresh website to an educational and entertaining web talk show featuring Alex of French Guy Cooking and Elena Santogade, Host of Heritage Radio Network’s Cutting the Curd, Wisconsin is determined to take cheese lovers on the ultimate cheese journey to help them understand and appreciate cheese in a new way.

Just last week, Wisconsin also launched a new ambassador program called Cheeselandia. Lastly, as consumers are looking for Wisconsin cheese in stores across the nation, they will also begin seeing the new Proudly Wisconsin Cheese™ logo that resembles a ribbon to represent the world’s most awarded cheese.

“This is a very exciting day for everyone connected to the Wisconsin dairy industry as we re-introduce ourselves to the world with our first national digital campaign,” says Chad Vincent, CEO for Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin. “Cheese isn’t just something we do in Wisconsin; it’s who we are. We are proud to be the state of cheese.”

You’ll know it’s one of ours when you see the Proudly Wisconsin Cheese badge.

Funded by Wisconsin dairy farmers, Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin is a non-profit organization that focuses on marketing and promoting Wisconsin’s world-class dairy products. For more information, visit our website at wisconsindairy.org.

Read or Share this story: https://www.wisfarmer.com/story/news/state/2018/11/19/ads-re-introduce-wisconsin-cheesemaking-powerhouse/2054623002/