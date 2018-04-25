LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

MALONE - While the rest of northeast Wisconsin has been blanketed with snow for what has seemed like forever this year, Lenny Opsteen and his family have been working inside a little oasis tucked away on a rural road just a mile or two from the shore of Lake Winnebago in northeast Fond du Lac County.

Inside the hydroponic growing operation, towering tomato plants laden with ripening tomatoes and climbing cucumber vines fill the 12,000-square foot greenhouse at Ledgeview Farms. The family-run operation is one of six stops on the second annual Meet Your Local Farmer: A Farm-to-Table Tour set for this Saturday, April 28.

The successful hydroponic grow operation is in its ninth season and Opsteen says that  most of the inventory is spoken for long before the plants begin bearing fruit.

"We hit a couple of bumps at first, thinking we could sell right to a warehouse but our volume wasn't quite big enough," he said. "We put a sign out front and business has taken off like wildfire. There's a real demand and yearning for this 'buy local' product that we're thinking of expanding."

Meet your Local Farmer event in Calumet, FDL Counties
Ledgeview Farms hydroponic growing operation in Fond
Ledgeview Farms hydroponic growing operation in Fond du Lac County is one of the stops featured on the 2018 Meet Your Local Farmer...farm to table tour and dinner event set for April 28.
Lenny Opsteen stands next to his towering tomato vines
Lenny Opsteen stands next to his towering tomato vines holding a handful of English cucumbers.
Cherry tomatoes ripen on the vine inside the greenhouse
Cherry tomatoes ripen on the vine inside the greenhouse at Ledgeview Farms hydroponic growing operation in Fond du Lac County.
Leader stems of this tomato plant draw water and nutrients
Leader stems of this tomato plant draw water and nutrients from the box inside the greenhouse at Ledgeview Farms hydroponic growing operation in Fond du Lac County.
The vines of these beefsteak tomato plants will reach
The vines of these beefsteak tomato plants will reach nearly 30 feet by the time the plant has completed production in late fall.
A tub of freshly picked cherry tomatoes awaits delivery.
A tub of freshly picked cherry tomatoes awaits delivery.  Colleen Kottke/Wisconsin State Farmer
The Opsteen family grows six varieties of tomatoes
The Opsteen family grows six varieties of tomatoes inside the greenhouse at Ledgeview Farms hydroponic growing operation in Fond du Lac County.
These succulent beefsteak tomatoes were picked on a
These succulent beefsteak tomatoes were picked on a sunny April day inside the greenhouse at Ledgeview Farms hydroponic growing operation in Fond du Lac County.
Four varieties of cherry tomatoes -- reds, sun golds,
Four varieties of cherry tomatoes -- reds, sun golds, yellow grape and black cherry -- are grown inside the greenhouse at Ledgeview Farms hydroponic growing operation in Fond du Lac County.
Ledgeview Farms greenhouse operation is located on
Ledgeview Farms greenhouse operation is located on Schumacher Road in inside the greenhouse at Ledgeview Farms hydroponic growing operation in Fond du Lac County.
English cucumbers hang from on high inside the greenhouse
English cucumbers hang from on high inside the greenhouse at Ledgeview Farms hydroponic growing operation in Fond du Lac County.
A small colony of bumblebees inside inside the greenhouse
A small colony of bumblebees inside inside the greenhouse at Ledgeview Farms hydroponic growing operation helps to pollinate the blossoms.
Deborah Opsteen is busy picking cherry tomatoes that
Deborah Opsteen is busy picking cherry tomatoes that will be shipped up to Appleton.
Larry Opsteen estimates a harvest of around 40 pounds
Larry Opsteen estimates a harvest of around 40 pounds per tomato plant in the family's hydroponic grow operation.
Due to customer requests, the family has added Roma
Due to customer requests, the family has added Roma tomatoes into the plant inventory at the greenhouse.
Four-year-old Elijah Guelig plays hide-and-seek among
Four-year-old Elijah Guelig plays hide-and-seek among the tomato plants inside the greenhouse at Ledgeview Farms hydroponic growing operation in Fond du Lac County.
Horticulturist Heather Guelig snaps the suckers off
Horticulturist Heather Guelig snaps the suckers off of the tomato plants once a week.
Lenny and Deborah Opsteen's daughter, Heather Guelig
Lenny and Deborah Opsteen's daughter, Heather Guelig changed her major from Food Science to Horticulture in order to lend her expertise to the family business.
The vines of these English cucumber plants take up
The vines of these English cucumber plants take up nutrients from below.
The organically grown produce needs no pesticides or
The organically grown produce needs no pesticides or herbicides.
Deborah Opsteen explains how air pulled through the
Deborah Opsteen explains how air pulled through the wet wall on the south end of the greenhouse keeps plants cool in the summertime.
A pulley system rigged above helps horticulturist Heather
A pulley system rigged above helps horticulturist Heather Guelig to lower the vines in order to make the fruit accessible for picking.
Sattler Farm Lamb LLC just outside of Chilton in Calumet
Sattler Farm Lamb LLC just outside of Chilton in Calumet County is one of the stops featured on the 2018 Meet Your Local Farmer...farm to table tour and dinner event set for April 28.
Darren Sattler of Chilton has worked with sheep since
Darren Sattler of Chilton has worked with sheep since he was a little boy, and now raises them on the family's home farm for meat.
The lambs at Sattler Farms are a cross between the
The lambs at Sattler Farms are a cross between the Hampshire and Suffolk breeds, creating a well-muscled lamb with plenty of meat.
Each year Darren Sattler raises between 80-90 lambs
Each year Darren Sattler raises between 80-90 lambs which are then processed with the meat being marketed to the public.
For the past 11 years, the Sattler family has held
For the past 11 years, the Sattler family has held an open barn in which the public is invited to get an up close look at the sheep and the lambs, and then sample the meat products.
This 12,000-sq. foot greenhouse owned by Ledgeview
This 12,000-sq. foot greenhouse owned by Ledgeview Farms houses a hydroponic growing operation totaling 2400 plants.
Darren Sattler (back row, center) is joined by his
Darren Sattler (back row, center) is joined by his family (from left) Joel Screnock, his daughter, Abby Screnock, son, Tjark Sattler, and Tjark's wife, Jordyn Sattler.
    He estimates that each plant produces around 40 lbs. of fruit.

    "We're probably growing around 60 tons of tomatoes each year," he said with a smile.

    A new beginning

    The seed for a career change was planted around 10 years ago after Opsteen visited a hydroponic grow operation. Fascinated by what he saw, Opsteen brought the idea back to his wife, Deborah, and daughter, Heather Guelig, who was majoring in Food Science at the time.

    "I'm very conservative so I was a bit apprehensive. It took off so quickly that I quit my job last year to do this full-time," Deborah Opsteen said. "Heather changed her major to horticulture and is here everyday taking care of the plants."

    The couple's other children also help out with the operation performing maintenance, picking and delivering product, as well as marketing.

    Ledgeview Farms currently grows giant beefsteak and Roma tomatoes along with four varieties of cherry tomatoes—reds, sun golds, yellow grape and black cherry. Also popular among customers are the long, seedless English cucumbers that are often mistaken for zucchini, Opsteen said.

    "The skins are so thin that you don't need to peel them," he said.

    From a seed

    Seeds for the plants are sown around Christmas time and by mid-March are ready to be harvested.

    Inside the climate controlled structure set at 70 degrees, Guelig stands on an elevated platform pruning sucker shoots off the vines and adjusting the pulley system supporting the plants. Because the tomato vines are indeterminate (with no fixed height), once they reach 10 feet in height, Guelig trains them to run horizontally along the support cables so the fruit is easily accessible.

    "Some of these vines will be 30 feet long by the end of the growing season," Deborah Opsteen says.

    Because its an enclosed structure, Guelig makes sure all of the plants receive proper nutrition and has also enlisted the help of a small colony of bumble bees to help pollinate the plants.

    To market

    Deborah winds her way up and down the rows, picking the vine-ripened fruit from the plants and putting them in tubs destined for several locations including three farmers markets, Farm to School programs at seven schools, local grocery stores, area restaurants, The Free Market store and Lawrence University as well as folks stopping by the greenhouse.

    "Sometimes it's hard to compete with tomatoes being shipped in from Mexico and Canada, but a lot of those are picked before they're ready," Deborah Opsteen pointed out. "It's important to let the plant grow and develop and ripen on the vine so you get the best flavor."

    Guelig, who brings her preschool children along to the greenhouse, says she enjoys working with the plants each day. 

    "While it's much easier growing inside than outside, there are other aspects that you have to be on top of," she said. "It's simple but yet a precise growing process and we're learning something new every year. In the end its rewarding to see all of the product that we're producing."

