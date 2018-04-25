Calendar of events (Photo: File)

NOTE: Many of the meetings and events listed in the Calendar require preregistration and/or fees. When possible, a contact telephone number or email address is provided for more information. In many cases, your local UW Extension office can provide additional information about these events.

April

Antique Tractor Pull & Auction; 10 a.m., April 28, Badgerland Park, N1086 Road L, Watertown. Tractor pull open to all - $20 hook up fee. Consign auction $25 per entry, zero commission charge. For more information visit jonesauctionservice.com or call 920-261-6820.

Sheboygan County UW-Extension Tractor and Farm Safety Camp; 5 p.m., April 27-29, Camp TaPaWingo, Mischicot. Call 920-459-5900 for more information.

Wisconsin Alpaca and Fiber Fest; April 28-29, Washington County Fair Park, West Bend. For more info visit wisconsinalpacafiberfest.com/.

May

UW-Extension Farm Management Seminar; May 4, Registration deadline April 28. Held at Liberty Hall, Kimberly. Cost - $40 per person. Registrations should be sent to the Waupaca County UWEX Office, 811 Hardin Street, Waupaca, WI 54981. For more info call 715-258-6231.

Wisconsin Maple Syrup Producers Association annual meeting; 10 a.m., May 5, Hotel Marshfield, Marshfield.

Growing peppers; 6-7:15 p.m., May 7, 212 River Drive, Room 5, Wausau. Contact Marathon County UW-Extension office at 715-261-1230 or https://fyi.uwex.edu/marathonmg/ for more information.

Dairy Margin Protection Program informational meeting; May 10; 10 - 11:30 a.m. at the Jackson Electric Coop N6868 County Road F, Black River Falls, and 1 - 2:30 p.m. at the Centerville Curling Club, W24854 Hwy 54, Galesville. Free. Registration recommended for meeting materials. Contact UW-Extension in Jackson County at 715-284-4257 or Trempealeau County at 715-538-2311 ext. 376.

UW-Madison Dairy Science Golf Outing, May 16, University Ridge Golf Course, Madison. open to the public. Registration fee of $135 per golfer. The registration fee after April 20 will be $150.

Cattle Drive 5K and 10K; May 20. Registration $20, same-day registration $25. To register visit beeftips.com/nutrition.

Coulee Graziers May pasture walk; 1 p.m., May 24, farm of James and Terri Jo Litscher, W450 Buehler Valley Rd., Fountain City. For more information contact the Extension office (715) 284-4257 or Steve Kling, Coulee Graziers network (715) 662-5053.

Stateline Farm Crawl; 10 a.m.-4 p.m., May 26, Alden Hills Organic Farms, N237 Alden Rd., Walworth; Highfield Farm Creamery, W4848 Stateline Road, Walworth; Middlebury Farms, 10107 Alden Rd., Harvard, IL; Tiny Tempest Farm, W4355 Mohawk Road, Lake Geneva.

June

Alpaca Odyssey and Farm Festival; 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., June 3, LondonDairy Alpacas, 6827 State Hwy. 147, Two Rivers. Admission is a non perishable food item or monetary donation for food pantry. For more info visit LondonDairyAlpacas.com.

Alpaca Basics clinic; June 9, LondonDairy Alpaca Ranch, 6827 Hwy. 147, Two Rivers. Space is limited $40/Single - $60/couple. Call 920-793-4165 or email at LDAlpacas@charter.net to register. For more info visit LondonDairyAlpacas.com.

Wisconsin FFA Convention; June 11-14, Alliant Energy Center, Madison. For more info visit http://www.wisconsinffa.org/.

Trees for Tomorrow Natural Resource careers workshop; June 17-22, Eagle River. Cost $200 per student. Participation limited to 30. Applications due April 14. For more info visit TreesForTomorrow.com or call Vern Gentele at 715-479-6456.

Interstate Livestock Show; June 22-23, St. Croix Falls. Show camp and dinner on Friday, 3 - 8 pm. Breeding sheep/market lamb shows on Saturday. Contact: Debbie Petzel at dspetzel@gmail.com 612-578-1528.

July

Wine with the Alpacas; 4 - 7 p.m., July 21, LondonDairy Alpacas, 6827 Hwy. 147, Two Rivers. Limited tickets - $20 in advance, $25 five days prior. Visit londondairyalpacas.com/wine-gala for more info.

Trees for Tomorrow Forest Fest; 9 a.m.-3 p.m., July 28, Eagle River. For more information or to register visit www.treesfortomorrow.com or contact Robin Ginner at 715-479-6456 or rginner@treesfortomorrow.com

August

Wisconsin Farm to Table; 5 p.m., Aug. 4, Darlington Ridge Farms, LLC, 24425 St. Peters Rd., Darlington. Event is limited to the first 100 guests. To secure dinner tickets and for more information, visit www.wifarmtotable.com, call event contact, Kari Kuehl, at (262) 203-4016, or email wifarmtotable@gmail.com.

Dodge County Antique Power Show; Aug. 3-5, County B, west of Burnett. Cost $7 for those over the age of 12. Camping cost is $20.

September

Wine with the Alpacas; 4 - 7 p.m., Sept. 22, LondonDairy Alpacas, 6827 Hwy. 147, Two Rivers. Limited tickets - $20 in advance, $25 five days prior. Visit londondairyalpacas.com/wine-gala for more info.

Read or Share this story: https://www.wisfarmer.com/story/news/state/2018/04/25/events-calendar-april-27-2018/537305002/