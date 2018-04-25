LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

CHILTON - Sheep have been part of the fabric of Darren Sattler's family for as long as he can remember. While family members showed market lambs at the local county fair and the Wisconsin State Fair as part of FFA or 4-H projects, Sattler was hoping to find a way to make the venture profitable.

"My folks sold half and whole lamb carcasses but sold the sheep when I moved off the farm in 1981. When my wife and I moved back to the Chilton area in 1988 and decided to take over the farm, we began getting calls from people asking for sheep and lambs," Sattler said.

To help spread the word about their meat products, Sattler followed the advice of a small business consultant in 2007 and opened his barn door to the public via an Open Barn event.

"Little newborn lambs would be a great way to draw children and their families to the farm, and once there we could let them pet the lambs, answer questions and invite them inside the house to try different dishes featuring lamb," Sattler said.

The springtime event has grown so much over the years—650 people attended last year—that Sattler invited a chef from Fox Valley Technical College to help prepare lamb dishes as well as a nearby cottage business Bleating Heart Haven Fiber Arts, that also depends on sheep for its livelihood.

Although the Sattler family hawked it's meat products at farmers markets in Green Bay, Neenah and Sheboygan, social media and word of mouth has helped boost business.

"There's not a big market around here for lamb but people have been finding me online," he said.

Since his wife died in 2014, Sattler scaled back his operation and breeds just 25 ewes a year and buys additional lambs from neighboring farms who also raise the Hampshire/Suffolk cross.

"I try to spread lambing out over a 3-4 period. I have siblings who live in town, so if I'm at work, they can stop in and check on things," said Sattler who fits in a full-time job between his shepherding duties. His children,Tjark and Abby and their spouses also help out during special events on the farm and to help with making hay or separating lambs.

Of the 80-90 lambs that Sattler finishes out each year, he estimates that 45-50 animals are sold as half or whole carcasses, with the remainder being sold as specialty cuts including racks of ribs, chops and legs that are processed at state inspected meat plant in Brillion. Sattler also is licensed to sell retail cuts off of the farm.

During his Open Barn event, Sattler tries to educate visitors about the versatility of lamb in a variety of dishes beyond the traditional leg of lamb. This year he introduced visitors to a leg steaks served in a Mongolian stir fry, a spicy Moroccan dish and even served atop pizza.

Meet your Local Farmer event in Calumet, FDL Counties
Ledgeview Farms hydroponic growing operation in Fond
Ledgeview Farms hydroponic growing operation in Fond du Lac County is one of the stops featured on the 2018 Meet Your Local Farmer...farm to table tour and dinner event set for April 28.  Colleen Kottke/Wisconsin State Farmer
Lenny Opsteen stands next to his towering tomato vines
Lenny Opsteen stands next to his towering tomato vines holding a handful of English cucumbers.  Colleen Kottke/Wisconsin State Farmer
Cherry tomatoes ripen on the vine inside the greenhouse
Cherry tomatoes ripen on the vine inside the greenhouse at Ledgeview Farms hydroponic growing operation in Fond du Lac County.  Colleen Kottke/Wisconsin State Farmer
Leader stems of this tomato plant draw water and nutrients
Leader stems of this tomato plant draw water and nutrients from the box inside the greenhouse at Ledgeview Farms hydroponic growing operation in Fond du Lac County.  Colleen Kottke/Wisconsin State Farmer
The vines of these beefsteak tomato plants will reach
The vines of these beefsteak tomato plants will reach nearly 30 feet by the time the plant has completed production in late fall.  Colleen Kottke/Wisconsin State Farmer
A tub of freshly picked cherry tomatoes awaits delivery.
A tub of freshly picked cherry tomatoes awaits delivery.  Colleen Kottke/Wisconsin State Farmer
The Opsteen family grows six varieties of tomatoes
The Opsteen family grows six varieties of tomatoes inside the greenhouse at Ledgeview Farms hydroponic growing operation in Fond du Lac County.  Colleen Kottke/Wisconsin State Farmer
These succulent beefsteak tomatoes were picked on a
These succulent beefsteak tomatoes were picked on a sunny April day inside the greenhouse at Ledgeview Farms hydroponic growing operation in Fond du Lac County.  Colleen Kottke/Wisconsin State Farmer
Four varieties of cherry tomatoes -- reds, sun golds,
Four varieties of cherry tomatoes -- reds, sun golds, yellow grape and black cherry -- are grown inside the greenhouse at Ledgeview Farms hydroponic growing operation in Fond du Lac County.  Colleen Kottke/Wisconsin State Farmer
Ledgeview Farms greenhouse operation is located on
Ledgeview Farms greenhouse operation is located on Schumacher Road in inside the greenhouse at Ledgeview Farms hydroponic growing operation in Fond du Lac County.  Colleen Kottke/Wisconsin State Farmer
English cucumbers hang from on high inside the greenhouse
English cucumbers hang from on high inside the greenhouse at Ledgeview Farms hydroponic growing operation in Fond du Lac County.  Colleen Kottke/Wisconsin State Farmer
A small colony of bumblebees inside inside the greenhouse
A small colony of bumblebees inside inside the greenhouse at Ledgeview Farms hydroponic growing operation helps to pollinate the blossoms.  Colleen Kottke/Wisconsin State Farmer
Deborah Opsteen is busy picking cherry tomatoes that
Deborah Opsteen is busy picking cherry tomatoes that will be shipped up to Appleton.  Colleen Kottke/Wisconsin State Farmer
Larry Opsteen estimates a harvest of around 40 pounds
Larry Opsteen estimates a harvest of around 40 pounds per tomato plant in the family's hydroponic grow operation.  Colleen Kottke/Wisconsin State Farmer
Due to customer requests, the family has added Roma
Due to customer requests, the family has added Roma tomatoes into the plant inventory at the greenhouse.  Colleen Kottke/Wisconsin State Farmer
Four-year-old Elijah Guelig plays hide-and-seek among
Four-year-old Elijah Guelig plays hide-and-seek among the tomato plants inside the greenhouse at Ledgeview Farms hydroponic growing operation in Fond du Lac County.  Colleen Kottke/Wisconsin State Farmer
Horticulturist Heather Guelig snaps the suckers off
Horticulturist Heather Guelig snaps the suckers off of the tomato plants once a week.  Colleen Kottke/Wisconsin State Farmer
Lenny and Deborah Opsteen's daughter, Heather Guelig
Lenny and Deborah Opsteen's daughter, Heather Guelig changed her major from Food Science to Horticulture in order to lend her expertise to the family business.  Colleen Kottke/Wisconsin State Farmer
The vines of these English cucumber plants take up
The vines of these English cucumber plants take up nutrients from below.  Colleen Kottke/Wisconsin State Farmer
The organically grown produce needs no pesticides or
The organically grown produce needs no pesticides or herbicides.  Colleen Kottke/Wisconsin State Farmer
Deborah Opsteen explains how air pulled through the
Deborah Opsteen explains how air pulled through the wet wall on the south end of the greenhouse keeps plants cool in the summertime.  Colleen Kottke/Wisconsin State Farmer
A pulley system rigged above helps horticulturist Heather
A pulley system rigged above helps horticulturist Heather Guelig to lower the vines in order to make the fruit accessible for picking.  Colleen Kottke/Wisconsin State Farmer
Sattler Farm Lamb LLC just outside of Chilton in Calumet
Sattler Farm Lamb LLC just outside of Chilton in Calumet County is one of the stops featured on the 2018 Meet Your Local Farmer...farm to table tour and dinner event set for April 28.  Colleen Kottke/Wisconsin State Farmer
Darren Sattler of Chilton has worked with sheep since
Darren Sattler of Chilton has worked with sheep since he was a little boy, and now raises them on the family's home farm for meat.  Colleen Kottke/Wisconsin State Farmer
The lambs at Sattler Farms are a cross between the
The lambs at Sattler Farms are a cross between the Hampshire and Suffolk breeds, creating a well-muscled lamb with plenty of meat.  Colleen Kottke/Wisconsin State Farmer
Each year Darren Sattler raises between 80-90 lambs
Each year Darren Sattler raises between 80-90 lambs which are then processed with the meat being marketed to the public.  Colleen Kottke/Wisconsin State Farmer
For the past 11 years, the Sattler family has held
For the past 11 years, the Sattler family has held an open barn in which the public is invited to get an up close look at the sheep and the lambs, and then sample the meat products.  Colleen Kottke/Wisconsin State Farmer
This 12,000-sq. foot greenhouse owned by Ledgeview
This 12,000-sq. foot greenhouse owned by Ledgeview Farms houses a hydroponic growing operation totaling 2400 plants.  Colleen Kottke/Wisconsin State Farmer
Darren Sattler (back row, center) is joined by his
Darren Sattler (back row, center) is joined by his family (from left) Joel Screnock, his daughter, Abby Screnock, son, Tjark Sattler, and Tjark's wife, Jordyn Sattler.  Submitted
    "People who grew up on farms probably remembers eating a tough, old sheep. But they're getting past that. We slaughter lambs between 8-9 months old so the meat is very tender and is a nice piece of meat that can be used in a lot of different ways," he said. "When people taste it, they often tell me that they can't believe they haven't been eating this all along."

    The family-run operation is one of six stops on the second annual Meet Your Local Farmer: A Farm-to-Table Tour set for this Saturday, April 28.

