CHILTON - The Meet your Local Farmer event is back and has added new stops to this year’s tours.

Families coming to Calumet and Fond du Lac Counties on Saturday, April 28, 2018 will be treated to an inside look at where their food comes from. Growers and producers will meet face to face with consumers and explain the pathway of their products to the family table during the second annual Meet Your Local Farmer: A Farm-to-Table Tour.

This free, self-guided tour features six farms each with a different specialty. New to the tour this year is a farm specializing in beef cattle raised solely on the farm’s own crops, a dairy farm with two brand new milking robots, a farm that raises 100% grass-fed beef, organic/pastured chicken, turkey and pork, as well as a hydroponic greenhouse that grows 2,400 plants inside a 12,000 square foot facility.

Pete Wilke, director of Festivals and Events of the Fond du Lac Area Convention and Visitors Bureau says the event was created by Clara Hedrich of LaClare Family Creamery and the Calumet County Farm Bureau, who believes the best way to learn about farming is to see it firsthand.

"With her background in agriculture education and involvement in Ag in the Classroom, she wanted to create an opportunity for students and families from all over the region to see, smell, hear and feel the different aspects of the farm," said Wilke.

Last year visitors traveled from cities including West Bend and up in the Fox Valley as well as surrounding communities, braving the cold, rainy weather to get an inside look and clearer understanding of food production and the people, animals and plants that make it possible.

"There is now a disconnect (from the farm); people don't have an understanding of where the their food comes from and the amount of care, effort and pride that goes into farming practices or the day-to-day chores, but the love of farming," Hedrich said.

Wilke says the farms chosen include those in which a new generation is becoming involved and there is a focus on education. Free tours are offered from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Participating farms include:

Kesler Family Farm – N6447 Hwy 55, Hilbert

Moehn Acres & Sunrise Valley Organics – W4861 Moore Road, Hilbert

Jenlar Holsteins & Brown Swiss – N5452 Hwy 57, Chilton

Sattler Farm Lamb – W3167 County Rd. F, Chilton

LaClare Farms – W2994 County Rd. HH, Malone

Ledgeview Farms – W3351 Schumacher Rd., Malone

A wine and cheese reception will be held from 3:30 to 4:45 p.m. at LaClare Farms, featuring Quinney Estate Winery LLC and Heritage Orchards. Beginning at 5 p.m., a buffet style meal will be prepared by LaClare chefs using products from each farm for a true farm to table experience.

Cost for the buffet meal is $35 per person and reservations must be made in advance at laclarefamilycreamery.com or by calling (920) 670-0051.

