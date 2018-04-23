The Ag and Adventure Committee in Adams County is hosting the Alice in Dairyland finals set for May 17-19. (Photo: Colleen Kottke/Wisconsin State Farmer)

ADAMS - In just a few short weeks, the 70th Alice in Dairyland, Crystal Siemers-Peterman will turn over the reins to the new Alice in Dairyland. In March, the top candidates were announced at a press conference held at Heartland Farms.

The candidates will return for the finals May 17-19th. As part of the interview process, they will have a chance to tour six Adams County agricultural businesses, discuss important agriculture topics, demonstrate their tv and radio interviewing skills, and speak to the public, all while being judged.

Also joining the festivities will be many former Alice in Dairyland winners.

The public is invited to attend some of the events leading up to the choosing the 71st Alice in Dairyland. The first public event will be the discussion meet at Fawn Creek Winery, 3619 13th Ave, Wisconsin Dells, on May 18. Social hour starts at 5 p.m. with dinner following at 6 p.m.. Tickets are $15.

The candidates will participate in a discussion meet regarding current agriculture topics and concerns.

Six top candidates for the 71st Alice in Dairyland will compete in a discussion meet on May 18 leading up to the selection of the state's newest ag ambassador in Adams, WI, on May 19. Joining reigning Alice in Dairyland Crystal Siemers-Peterman (center) are (from left) Kaitlyn Riley, Sydney Endres, Megan Schulte, Kristen Broege, Alexus Grossbier and Jacqueline Hilliard. (Photo: Submitted)

The banquet will take place at the Adams-Friendship High School Gym, 1109 E. North St., Adams, on May 19 with social hour starting at 4:30 p.m. followed by the banquet at 6 p.m.. Displays of the Adams County promotional events leading up to the finale and of former Alice in Dairylands will also be on site for viewing.

Immediately following the banquet, the finale will take place in the Fine Arts Center at 7:30 p.m.. The finale will feature presentations from each of the top-candidates regarding one of the agribusiness tours that they participated in. 70th Alice in Dairyland, Crystal Siemers-Peterman, will share her retiring thoughts, and the next Alice will be selected. Tickets for the banquet and finale are $30 each. Tickets to attend the finale only are $10.

To order tickets, contact local Ag and Adventure committee members or email agandadventure@gmail.com.

Alice in Dairyland is a one-year, full-time public relations professional employed by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection (WI DATCP). Each year, Alice in Dairyland travels more than 40,000 miles throughout the state, promoting Wisconsin agriculture to various audiences. Additionally, she will conduct hundreds of media interviews, speeches and school presentations.

