ADAMS - In just a few short weeks, the 70th Alice in Dairyland, Crystal Siemers-Peterman will turn over the reins to the new Alice in Dairyland. In March, the top candidates were announced at a press conference held at Heartland Farms.  

The candidates will return for the finals May 17-19th.  As part of the interview process, they will have a chance to tour six Adams County agricultural businesses, discuss important agriculture topics, demonstrate their tv and radio interviewing skills, and speak to the public, all while being judged.

Also joining the festivities will be many former Alice in Dairyland winners. 

The public is invited to attend some of the events leading up to the choosing the 71st Alice in Dairyland. The first public event will be the discussion meet at Fawn Creek Winery, 3619 13th Ave, Wisconsin Dells, on May 18. Social hour starts at 5 p.m. with dinner following at 6 p.m.. Tickets are $15.

The candidates will participate in a discussion meet regarding current agriculture topics and concerns.

The banquet will take place at the Adams-Friendship High School Gym, 1109 E. North St., Adams, on May 19 with social hour starting at 4:30 p.m. followed by the banquet at 6 p.m.. Displays of the Adams County promotional events leading up to the finale and of former Alice in Dairylands will also be on site for viewing. 

Immediately following the banquet, the finale will take place in the Fine Arts Center at 7:30 p.m.. The finale will feature presentations from each of the top-candidates regarding one of the agribusiness tours that they participated in. 70th Alice in Dairyland, Crystal Siemers-Peterman, will share her retiring thoughts, and the next Alice will be selected. Tickets for the banquet and finale are $30 each. Tickets to attend the finale only are $10.

To order tickets, contact local Ag and Adventure committee members or email agandadventure@gmail.com.     

The Ag and Adventure Committee in Adams County is hosting the Alice in Dairyland finals set for May 18.
Six top candidates for the 71st Alice in Dairyland
Six top candidates for the 71st Alice in Dairyland were announced today at a press conference at Heartland Farms in Adams County, a key step in the selection of Wisconsin's next "agricultural ambassador." From left, Megan Schulte, Kaitlyn Riley, Jacqueline Hilliard, Alexus Grossbier, Sydney Endres and Kristen Broege.
Candidate Megan Schulte addresses the audience at a press conference at Heartland Farms where candidates for the 71st Alice in Dairyland were introduced.
Candidate Kailyn Riley addresses the audience at a press conference at Heartland Farms where candidates for the 71st Alice in Dairyland were introduced.
Candidate Sydney Endres addresses the audience at a press conference at Heartland Farms where candidates for the 71st Alice in Dairyland were introduced.
Candidate Kristen Broege addresses the audience at a press conference at Heartland Farms where candidates for the 71st Alice in Dairyland were introduced.
Candidate Jacqueline Hilliard addresses the audience at a press conference at Heartland Farms where candidates for the 71st Alice in Dairyland were introduced.
Alexus Grossbier addresses the audience at a press conference at Heartland Farms where candidates for the 71st Alice in Dairyland were introduced.
Six top candidates for the 71st Alice in Dairyland
Six top candidates for the 71st Alice in Dairyland were announced today at a press conference at Heartland Farms in Adams County, a key step in the selection of Wisconsin's next "agricultural ambassador." Joining reigning Alice in Dairyland Crystal Siemers-Peterman (center) are (from left) Alexus Grossbier, Sydney Endres, Kristen Broege, Megan Schulte, Jacqueline Hilliard, and Kaitlyn Riley.
Potatos served as centerpieces at a reception following
Potatos served as centerpieces at a reception following the introduction of candidates for the 71st Alice in Dairyland at the Farm Operations Technology & Training Center of Heartland Farms Inc. in Adams County.
Heartland Farms Inc. served as the site of a press
Heartland Farms Inc. served as the site of a press conference in Adams County, announcing the candidates for the 71st Alice in Dairyland, a key step in the selection of Wisconsin's next "ag ambassador".
70th Alice in Dairyland Crystal Siemers-Peterman addresses
70th Alice in Dairyland Crystal Siemers-Peterman addresses the audience at a press conference at Heartland Farms where candidates for the 71st Alice in Dairyland were introduced.
An antique horse drawn potato digger sits outside of
An antique horse drawn potato digger sits outside of the Farm Operations Technology & Training Center of Heartland Farms in Adams County.
Heartland Farms President Jeremie Pavelski (center)
Heartland Farms President Jeremie Pavelski (center) and his wife, Alicia, chat with guests during a reception following the introduction of candidates for the 71st Alice in Dairyland at the Farm Operations Technology & Training Center of Heartland Farms in Adams County.
Heartland Farms President Jeremie Pavelski addresses
Heartland Farms President Jeremie Pavelski addresses the audience at a press conference at Heartland Farms where candidates for the 71st Alice in Dairyland were introduced.
Heartland Farms President Jeremie Pavelski (center)
Heartland Farms President Jeremie Pavelski (center) and his wife, Alicia, chat with guests during a reception following the introduction of candidates for the 71st Alice in Dairyland at the Farm Operations Technology & Training Center of Heartland Farms in Adams County.  Colleen Kottke/Wisconsin State Farmer
Heartland Farms Inc., one of the largest potato and
Heartland Farms Inc., one of the largest potato and vegetable grower in Wisconsin, served as the site of a press conference in Adams County, announcing the candidates for the 71st Alice in Dairyland, a key step in the selection of Wisconsin's next "agricultural ambassador."
Candidates for the 71st Alice in Dairyland were held
Candidates for the 71st Alice in Dairyland were held in the Farm Operations Technology & Training Center at Heartland Farms near Hancock, WI, in Adams County.
Heartland Farms Inc. served as the site of a press
Heartland Farms Inc. served as the site of a press conference in Adams County, announcing the candidates for the 71st Alice in Dairyland, a key step in the selection of Wisconsin’s next “agricultural ambassador.”  Colleen Kottke/Wisconsin State Farmer
Heartland Farms Inc., one of the largest potato and
Heartland Farms Inc., one of the largest potato and vegetable grower in Wisconsin, served as the site of a press conference in Adams County, announcing the candidates for the 71st Alice in Dairyland, a key step in the selection of Wisconsin’s next “agricultural ambassador.”  Colleen Kottke/Wisconsin State Farmer
Heartland Farms Inc., one of the largest potato and
Heartland Farms Inc., one of the largest potato and vegetable grower in Wisconsin, served as the site of a press conference in Adams County, announcing the candidates for the 71st Alice in Dairyland, a key step in the selection of Wisconsin’s next “agricultural ambassador.”  Colleen Kottke/Wisconsin State Farmer
Six top candidates for the 71st Alice in Dairyland
Six top candidates for the 71st Alice in Dairyland were announced today at a press conference at Heartland Farms in Adams County.
Heartland Farms Inc. served as the site of a press
Heartland Farms Inc. served as the site of a press conference in Adams County, announcing the candidates for the 71st Alice in Dairyland, a key step in the selection of Wisconsin’s next “agricultural ambassador.”  Colleen Kottke/Wisconsin State Farmer
A press conference at Heartland Farms where candidates
A press conference at Heartland Farms where candidates for the 71st Alice in Dairyland were introduced.  Colleen Kottke/Wisconsin State Farmer
Alice in Dairyland Crystal Siemers-Peterman chats with
Alice in Dairyland Crystal Siemers-Peterman chats with guests during a reception following the introduction of candidates for the 71st Alice in Dairyland at the Farm Operations Technology & Training Center of Heartland Farms in Adams County.
Members of the Adams County Ag and Adventure Finals
Members of the Adams County Ag and Adventure Finals Committee join Alice in Dairyland Crystal Siemers-Peterman and the candidates for the 71st Alice in Dairyland following a press conference at Heartland Farms.
An autographed photo of Alice in Dairyland Crystal
An autographed photo of Alice in Dairyland Crystal Siemers-Peterman stands in the lobby of Farm Operations Technology & Training Center at Heartland Farms where candidates for the 71st Alice in Dairyland were introduced.
Ag and Adventure Finals Committee Co-Chair Becky Grabarski
Ag and Adventure Finals Committee Co-Chair Becky Grabarski addresses the audience at a press conference at Heartland Farms where candidates for the 71st Alice in Dairyland were introduced.
Ag and Adventure Finals Committee Co-Chairs Becky
Ag and Adventure Finals Committee Co-Chairs Becky Grabarski and Tori Babcock join Crystal Siemers Peterman (center) and the candidates for the 71st Alice in Dairyland.
A reception was held following the introduction of
A reception was held following the introduction of candidates for the 71st Alice in Dairyland at the Farm Operations Technology & Training Center of Heartland Farms in Adams County.  Colleen Kottke/Wisconsin State Farmer
A press conference at Heartland Farms where candidates
A press conference at Heartland Farms where candidates for the 71st Alice in Dairyland were introduced.  Colleen Kottke/Wisconsin State Farmer
A reception was held following the introduction of
A reception was held following the introduction of candidates for the 71st Alice in Dairyland at the Farm Operations Technology & Training Center of Heartland Farms in Adams County.  Colleen Kottke/Wisconsin State Farmer
A reception was held following the introduction of
A reception was held following the introduction of candidates for the 71st Alice in Dairyland at the Farm Operations Technology & Training Center of Heartland Farms in Adams County.  Colleen Kottke/Wisconsin State Farmer
Gift bags await guests at a press conference at Heartland
Gift bags await guests at a press conference at Heartland Farms in Adams County.
Adams County bounty is on display at a press conference
Adams County bounty is on display at a press conference at Heartland Farms where candidates for the 71st Alice in Dairyland were introduced.
The Ag and Adventure Committee in Adams County will
The Ag and Adventure Committee in Adams County will be hosting the Alice in Dairyland finals on May 18.
    Alice in Dairyland is a one-year, full-time public relations professional employed by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection (WI DATCP). Each year, Alice in Dairyland travels more than 40,000 miles throughout the state, promoting Wisconsin agriculture to various audiences. Additionally, she will conduct hundreds of media interviews, speeches and school presentations.

