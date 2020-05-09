CLOSE

UW Extension (Photo: UWEX)

University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension’s Heart of the Farm-Women in Agriculture program will host a new online ‘Coffee Chats’ series in various locations, times and dates across the state starting May 12, 2020.

The Heart of the Farm-Women in Agriculture Conference series is an Extension program that addresses the needs of farm women by providing education on farm business topics, connecting them with agricultural resources and creating support networks.

Due to COVID-19 Extension was not able to host the 2020 Heart of the Farm-Women in Ag Conferences in person this year, so it's been switched to an online way to connect. After the May 8 kickoff session with keynote speaker Jess Peters from Spruce Row Farm, the Heart of the Farm Program will be offering individual ‘Coffee Chats’ throughout the state at seven different locations, dates and times over the next two months.

Starting May 12, the following lineup is available for all ‘coffee chats’ to choose the day/time/topic that works in your schedule.

Time Management: Structuring your Day with Purpose: May 11 – 16, 2020

Time is both valuable and limited: it must be protected, used wisely, and budgeted. People who practice good time management techniques often find that they are more productive, have more energy for things they need to accomplish, feel less stressed and get more things done. This session will help participants understand some of the best practices associated with time management and increase understanding of why and how to use the different strategies to their benefit.

Communications: Exploring Perspectives to Improve Communication: May 18 – 23, and May 27

Join us as we dive into the topic of effective communication skills. At this first session, we will explore how to listen for and respond to each other’s different perspectives to deepen the understanding of the issues at hand and help guide decision-making.

Relationships: Nurturing Healthy Relationships Under Times of Stress: Bidding for Connection: May 25 – 30, and June 10

During this session learn what bids for connection are and why they matter in building and maintaining a healthy relationship. Participants will learn how to respond and bid for connections in positive, healthy ways.

Financial: Finding Financial Well-Being: June 1 – 6, and June 24

People who feel good about their finances have four things in common. We’ll explore what those four factors are and ideas to find your own path to financial well-being. Spoiler alert – you don’t need money to get started!

You must register for the individual ‘Coffee Chat’ you are interested in attending. Locations, times and dates and registration information can be found on the Heart of the Farm website: https://fyi.extension.wisc.edu/heartofthefarm, or by contacting the Extension county educator in/or around your area:

Locations and contact information:

Southwest: Jackie McCarville, Extension Grant County, mccarville@wisc.edu, 608-328-9440

Northwest: Katie Wantoch, Extension Dunn County, wantoch@wisc.edu, 715-232-1636

West: Kaitlyn Davis, Extension La Crosse County, davis2@wisc.edu, 608-785-9593

Northcentral: Heather Schlesser, Extension Marathon County, schlesser@wisc.edu, 715-261-1230

Northeast: Sarah Grotjan, Extension Outagamie County, grotjan@wisc.edu, 902-515-2362

Southeast: Stephanie Plaster, Extension Washington County, plaster@wisc.edu, 262-284-8288

Southcentral: Alana Voss, Extension Juneau County, voss@wisc.edu, 608-477-3945

Once registered, you will receive meeting connection information (website link and phone number). Registered participants will only need the meeting website link or phone number to participate in the meeting.

More information can be found on the Heart of the Farm website: https://fyi.extension.wisc.edu/heartofthefarm, by calling your local UW-Madison Division of Extension County office, or contact Jenny Vanderlin, jenny.vanderlin@wisc.edu, 608-263-7795.

Read or Share this story: https://www.wisfarmer.com/story/news/press-release/2020/05/09/heart-farm-program-offers-coffee-chats/3102084001/