The Wisconsin Association of County Agricultural Agents (WACAA) recently recognized several members during their annual awards and recognition program. An affiliate of the National Association of County Agricultural Agents (NACAA) WACAA is a professional organization for county, area and state Extension professionals to encourage excellence and professionalism in their work; improve effectiveness of Wisconsin Extension programs; provide assistance for agents to seek and participate in professional improvement opportunities, and recognize and promote superior achievement.

Those agriculture agents receiving top communication awards included: Aerica Bjurstrom, Kewaunee County Agriculture Agent for her Published Photo and Program Promotion Piece; Tina Kohlman, Fond du Lac County and Stephanie Plaster, Ozaukee & Washington County for their joint Computer Graphics Presentation, Fact Sheet and Publication; Ryan Sterry, St. Croix County and Amanda Cauffman, Grant County for their joint Feature Story; Joe Zimbrick and Tina Kohlman, Fond du Lac County for their Team Newsletter; Liz Binversie, Brown County for her Video Recording and Website Design, and Heather Schlesser, Marathon County and Sandy Stuttgen, Taylor County for their co-authored Learning Module. Sandy Stuttgen also received the Search for Excellence in Farm Management award.

Craig Saxe, former Juneau County Agriculture Agent and current Area Extension Director, was recognized for his twenty-five years of service, while Adam Hady, former Richland County Agriculture Agent and current Area Extension Director, received the Distinguished Service Award for excellence as a WACAA member with more than ten years of Extension service. Heather Schlesser, Marathon County Agriculture Agent, received the Achievement Award in recognition of her excellence in the field of professional Extension outreach work among WACAA members with less than ten years of service.

Three Extension specialists were also recognized for their outstanding support of Wisconsin County Agricultural Agents including: Dr. Matt Akins, UW-Madison Extension Dairy Specialist; Dr. Rodrigo Werle, UW-Madison Extension Agronomy Weed Scientist, and Dr. Jamie Patton, UW-Madison Extension Nutrient Management Specialist. In addition, three other non-Extension employees received the WACAA "Friend of the County Agent" award for their exceptional support of WI County Agents and their Extension programs across the state, including: Dr. Dan Schaefer, Professor Emeritus, UW-Madison Animal Science Department; Ashleigh Calaway, WI Farm Bureau Dist. 8 Coordinator, and Rio Creek Feed Mill, Luxemburg, WI.

The WACAA annual awards are sponsored by Hoard’s Dairyman; WI Agriculturist; the WI Broadcasters Association and A & T Industries.

