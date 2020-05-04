CLOSE

The University of Wisconsin - Madison Division of Extension will be offering two webinars to help producers navigate the difficult times resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

To support producers and industry professionals with decision-making regarding recent production restrictions placed on some dairy producers, Extension will be offering a Strategies to Manage Milk Production Webinar on May 6. A Farm Financial Support Programs Update will be offered on May 7.

Due to the recent reduction in dairy product demand, some dairy processors have instructed their dairy producers to restrict or reduce milk production. Management to reduce milk production is critical to not impair financial well-being, cow health and welfare, and future herd production. There are a number of factors to consider when deciding which strategies are implemented including the needed reduction, labor, forage availability, facilities, cull cow value, and herd structure.

Due to the financial impact that these reductions will have on the dairy producer and industry, UW-Madison Extension Dairy Program Area will be hosting “Managing the Surplus: Strategies for Reducing Milk Production” Webinar on Wednesday, May 6 at 1:30 p.m.

The agenda and speakers for the webinar will include:

UW-Madison Dairy Management Decision-making Tools That Could Support Effective Strategies to Reducing Milk Production with Victor Cabrera, PhD | Extension Dairy Management Specialist & Professor | UW-Madison Extension & Department of Dairy Science

How to reduce dairy herd productivity in a logical fashion with Richard L. Wallace, DVM, MS | Senior Manager Dairy Technical Services | Zoetis

Making the Connection: Power of Listening with Stephanie Plaster, MS | Agriculture Educator | Extension Washington & Ozaukee Counties

Individuals are asked to register by 4:30 pm, Tuesday, May 5, at https://go.wisc.edu/3717vq. A webinar link will be provided via email to registered individuals on the morning of May 6.

The Thursday, May 7, agenda for the Farm Financial Support Programs Update is:

Overview of PPP, EIDL and PUA: Details for Farmers, Joy Kirkpatrick, Outreach Specialist, UW-Madison Center for Dairy Profitability

P3 Basics, Corey Fanslau, Senior Financial Services Officer, Greenstone Farm Credit Services

CARES Act Programs and Farm Loan Option Through FSA, Sandy Chalmers, WI State Farm Service Agency Executive Director, and Tom Brandt, WI FSA Loan Chief

Been There, Done That - Doesn't Apply Today, Pam Jahnke, Farm Director, Midwest Farm Report

Individuals are asked to register by 4:30 pm, Wednesday, May 6 at https://go.wisc.edu/67170n. A webinar link will be provided via email to registered individuals on the morning of May 7.

For more information, please contact Extension Manitowoc County Dairy Agent Scott Gunderson at scott.gunderson@wisc.edu or UW Madison Extension Dairy Scientist Matt Akins at msakins@wisc.edu.

