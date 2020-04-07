CLOSE

USDA (Photo: USDA)

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) will begin collecting data around May 28 for the June Agricultural Survey.

The June survey is one of the largest annual NASS survey projects. The data collected are used to supply direct estimates of acreage and measures of sampling coverage. The survey is designed to account for every acre of land, all agricultural activities and land uses within segment boundaries, according to the NASS website.

Data collected includes crop acreage, grain stocks, cattle inventory, hog inventory, sheep inventory, poultry inventory, land values, cash rents, farm numbers, and value of sales.

Every response matters as NASS is increasingly called upon by modern agriculture to supply reliable, timely and detailed information.

Producers can respond online, by mail or telephone. Deadline for responses is June 10.

Survey results will be available in the NASS Acreage Report on June 30, 11 a.m. at nass.usda.gov.

