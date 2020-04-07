CLOSE

UW Extension (Photo: UWEX)

The University of Wisconsin-Madison, Division of Extension Dane County will offer a series of three video conference/workshops for agribusiness professionals and dairy farmers to understand how to read and interpret data on-farm and/or off-farm data.

• Monday April 27, 12:00 pm -2:00 p.m. Milk quality: Understand your DHIA Report and Somatic Cell Count Data by Dr. Maria Jose Fuenzalida, Dane County Extension.

• Wednesday April 29, 12 - 2 p.m. Dairy Cow Health: Recording and Interpreting Disease Events on Your Herd by Dr. Paulo Carvalho, Bovisync.

• Friday May 1, 12 - 2 p.m. Overview of Reproductive Management Strategies by Dr. Paul Fricke, University of Wisconsin, Department of Dairy Science.

Interested parties can register for all three video conference/workshops, or any individual one that may benefit their business.

To register visit: understandingdata.eventbrite.com Registration is $5 per session. We will share a link with people who register.

To request program accommodations in languages other than English, or based on disability, contact María José Fuenzalida at fuenzalida@countyofdane.com or 608-224-3708.

Requests should be made as soon as possible but at least 10 days prior to the scheduled training.

For help with registration contact Extension Dane County at 608-224-3704

For more information visit: https://dane.extension.wisc.edu/2020/03/24/understanding-your-milk-quality-reproduction-and-cow-health-data-for-dairy/

Read or Share this story: https://www.wisfarmer.com/story/news/press-release/2020/04/07/extension-offer-series-video-workshops/2964286001/