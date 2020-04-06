CLOSE

The Dairy Signal logo (Photo: PDPW)

Professional Dairy Producers® – PDPW launches The Dairy Signal™, an all-new free online resource providing dairy farmers insights for informed decisions. Three times a week, over the next several weeks, leading-edge presenters will share resources and strategies for managing dairy’s rapidly shifting industry.

Developed by PDPW for dairy farmers, processors and other industry leaders, The Dairy Signal episodes will feature a variety of business and economic speakers and topics that will live-stream from 12-1 p.m. CT each Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday in the weeks ahead. A recording and podcast of the episodes will also be made available for on-demand access after each live episode. During each live session, during and following each episode, attendees will engage in open Q&A and interact with expert speakers.

No registration fee is necessary, and all episodes will be available at www.pdpw.org.

Here’s a look at the first week’s presenters and topics:

Tuesday, April 7

Presenters will address what’s happening in the marketplace, how long farmers can expect current situations to last, and what the dairy sector can do right now to mitigate the impacts. Episode presenters include:

Mark Stephenson (Photo: File photo, Wisconsin State Farmer)

• Dr. Mark Stephenson of UW-Madison Director of Dairy Policy Analysis and Director of Wisconsin's Center for Dairy Profitability

Chad Vincent (Photo: Vicki Janisch)

• Chad Vincent, CEO of Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin

Wednesday, April 8

Addressing economic strategies head-on, dairy farmers can use the real-time insights to manage their businesses, maximize their viability and stay nimble during these times. Presenters will also address new tools as they become available. Episode presenters include:

Dr. David (Dave) Kohl, The Kohl Centre at Virginia Tech (Photo: Jim Stroup)

• Dr. David Kohl, owner of Homestead Creamery and Stoney Brook Farm in Wirtz, VA, and Professor Emeritus of Agricultural Finance and Small Business Management and Entrepreneurship in the Department of Agricultural and Applied Economics at Virginia Tech, Blacksburg, Virginia

Jason Karszes (Photo: PDPW)

• Jason Karszes, Senior Extension Associate with Cornell University and the PRO-DAIRY program

Thursday, April 9

Farmers will hear up-to-date market analysis, practical tips and strategies for making decisions in an uncertain, chaotic environment; plus, a look at what the new world may look like after this pandemic subsides. Episode presenters include:

Dan Basse (Photo: PDPW)

• Dan Basse, Economist and President of AgResource Company, a domestic and international agricultural research firm

Jay Joy (Photo: PDPW)

• Jay Joy, founder of Milk Money LLC

For more information, contact PDPW at 800-947-7379 or by emailing mail@pdpw.org.

Content on The Dairy Signal will be updated as new information becomes available. The dairy industry and lives are changing daily and our need for accurate business information is vital. This new resource is designed to bring our dairy community together while providing resources to help navigate through these challenging times.

Read or Share this story: https://www.wisfarmer.com/story/news/press-release/2020/04/06/pdpw-launches-dairy-signal/2959553001/