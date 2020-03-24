CLOSE

World Dairy Expo is actively monitoring the ongoing public health risks associated with the COVID-19 global pandemic. (Photo: John Oncken)

World Dairy Expo is actively monitoring the ongoing public health risks associated with the COVID-19 global pandemic. Live events like Expo are in a particularly fluid state, with some future events continuing as planned and others facing cancellation or postponement.

At this time, WDE is moving ahead with plans for World Dairy Expo 2020 and has no intention of cancelling or postponing the show. However, the health, well-being and safety of exhibitors, attendees and volunteers are of the utmost importance and will guide our future decision making.

The Board of Directors and staff of World Dairy Expo will continue to monitor this ongoing global situation and will weigh all options for the 2020 show. Information provided by public health officials, healthcare professionals and industry experts will drive decisions in the months ahead.

Thank you for your ongoing support of World Dairy Expo as well as your continued engagement during this unprecedented time. Be well, and we’ll see you in Madison, Wisconsin, Sept. 29 – Oct. 3.

Read or Share this story: https://www.wisfarmer.com/story/news/press-release/2020/03/24/world-dairy-expo-monitoring-covid-19-moving-ahead-2020-plans/2908362001/