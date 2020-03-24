CLOSE
Manitowoc businesses, others adapt to COVID-19 crisis
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

A sign on the window of the Schroeder building says that due to all hell breaking loose, the firms at the building are closed, Monday, March 23, 2020, in Two Rivers, Wis.
A sign on the window of the Schroeder building says that due to all hell breaking loose, the firms at the building are closed, Monday, March 23, 2020, in Two Rivers, Wis. Gary C. Klein/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
A runner evades the photographer's personal space in downtown, Monday, March 23, 2020, in Manitowoc, Wis.
A runner evades the photographer's personal space in downtown, Monday, March 23, 2020, in Manitowoc, Wis. Gary C. Klein/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Miranda Radandt carries a lunch to a waiting vehicle at Jefferson Elementary School, Monday, March 23, 2020, in Manitowoc, Wis. Manitowoc schools are offering free lunches this week over spring break.
Miranda Radandt carries a lunch to a waiting vehicle at Jefferson Elementary School, Monday, March 23, 2020, in Manitowoc, Wis. Manitowoc schools are offering free lunches this week over spring break. Gary C. Klein/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Lunch meals are bagged ready to hand out at Jefferson Elementary School, Monday, March 23, 2020, in Manitowoc, Wis. Manitowoc schools are offering free lunches this week over spring break.
Lunch meals are bagged ready to hand out at Jefferson Elementary School, Monday, March 23, 2020, in Manitowoc, Wis. Manitowoc schools are offering free lunches this week over spring break. Gary C. Klein/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
A sign on the door of Hearth and Homestead as seen, Monday, March 23, 2020, in Manitowoc, Wis.
A sign on the door of Hearth and Homestead as seen, Monday, March 23, 2020, in Manitowoc, Wis. Gary C. Klein/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
The Rahr-West Art Museum doors have signs indicating the temporary closures, Monday, March 23, 2020, in Manitowoc, Wis.
The Rahr-West Art Museum doors have signs indicating the temporary closures, Monday, March 23, 2020, in Manitowoc, Wis. Gary C. Klein/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Manitowoc Public Library poster says that some digital services are being reduced, Monday, March 23, 2020, in Manitowoc, Wis.
Manitowoc Public Library poster says that some digital services are being reduced, Monday, March 23, 2020, in Manitowoc, Wis. Gary C. Klein/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Katie Henry of Manitowoc had Mariner's Trail all to herself as she rollerblades, Monday, March 23, 2020, in Manitowoc, Wis.
Katie Henry of Manitowoc had Mariner's Trail all to herself as she rollerblades, Monday, March 23, 2020, in Manitowoc, Wis. Gary C. Klein/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Lunches were handed out to a waiting vehicle at Jefferson Elementary School, Monday, March 23, 2020, in Manitowoc, Wis. Manitowoc schools are offering free lunches this week over spring break.
Lunches were handed out to a waiting vehicle at Jefferson Elementary School, Monday, March 23, 2020, in Manitowoc, Wis. Manitowoc schools are offering free lunches this week over spring break. Gary C. Klein/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Kim Barbarossa carries lunches that were handed out at Jefferson Elementary School, Monday, March 23, 2020, in Manitowoc, Wis. Manitowoc schools are offering free lunches this week over spring break.
Kim Barbarossa carries lunches that were handed out at Jefferson Elementary School, Monday, March 23, 2020, in Manitowoc, Wis. Manitowoc schools are offering free lunches this week over spring break. Gary C. Klein/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Chris Hallfrisch hands out lunches at Jefferson Elementary School, Monday, March 23, 2020, in Manitowoc, Wis. Manitowoc schools are offering free lunches this week over spring break.
Chris Hallfrisch hands out lunches at Jefferson Elementary School, Monday, March 23, 2020, in Manitowoc, Wis. Manitowoc schools are offering free lunches this week over spring break. Gary C. Klein/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Strand Adventures is closed in light of the COVID-19 crisis, Monday, March 23, 2020, in Manitowoc, Wis.
Strand Adventures is closed in light of the COVID-19 crisis, Monday, March 23, 2020, in Manitowoc, Wis. Gary C. Klein/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
A sign on the door of Jefferson Elementary School informs of the closure as seen, Monday, March 23, 2020, in Manitowoc, Wis.
A sign on the door of Jefferson Elementary School informs of the closure as seen, Monday, March 23, 2020, in Manitowoc, Wis. Gary C. Klein/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Two River city hall posts restrictions in light of the COVID-19 crisis, Monday, March 23, 2020, in Two Rivers, Wis.
Two River city hall posts restrictions in light of the COVID-19 crisis, Monday, March 23, 2020, in Two Rivers, Wis. Gary C. Klein/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Manitowoc Public Library windows are plastered with information regarding the institutions closure due to the COVID-19 crisis, Monday, March 23, 2020, in Manitowoc, Wis.
Manitowoc Public Library windows are plastered with information regarding the institutions closure due to the COVID-19 crisis, Monday, March 23, 2020, in Manitowoc, Wis. Gary C. Klein/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
The Manitowoc Public Library is closed as seen the facility doors, Monday, March 23, 2020, in Manitowoc, Wis.
The Manitowoc Public Library is closed as seen the facility doors, Monday, March 23, 2020, in Manitowoc, Wis. Gary C. Klein/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
The exterior of the Maritime Metro Transit station, Monday, March 23, 2020, in Manitowoc, Wis.
The exterior of the Maritime Metro Transit station, Monday, March 23, 2020, in Manitowoc, Wis. Gary C. Klein/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
The Maritime Metro Transit station is closed as seen, Monday, March 23, 2020, in Manitowoc, Wis.
The Maritime Metro Transit station is closed as seen, Monday, March 23, 2020, in Manitowoc, Wis. Gary C. Klein/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Capital Civic Centre marquee informs the public of a postponement due to the coronavirus, Monday, March 23, 2020, in Manitowoc, Wis.
Capital Civic Centre marquee informs the public of a postponement due to the coronavirus, Monday, March 23, 2020, in Manitowoc, Wis. Gary C. Klein/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
The Manitowoc County Courthouse as seen, Monday, March 23, 2020, in Manitowoc, Wis.
The Manitowoc County Courthouse as seen, Monday, March 23, 2020, in Manitowoc, Wis. Gary C. Klein/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
A sign on the Southside Barbershop tells of the temporary closure, Monday, March 23, 2020, in Manitowoc, Wis.
A sign on the Southside Barbershop tells of the temporary closure, Monday, March 23, 2020, in Manitowoc, Wis. Gary C. Klein/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
An optimistic sign seen in downtown Manitowoc, Monday, March 23, 2020, in Manitowoc, Wis.
An optimistic sign seen in downtown Manitowoc, Monday, March 23, 2020, in Manitowoc, Wis. Gary C. Klein/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Traffic was down in downtown Manitowoc due to the business closures from the COVID-19 virus crisis, Monday, March 23, 2020, in Manitowoc, Wis.
Traffic was down in downtown Manitowoc due to the business closures from the COVID-19 virus crisis, Monday, March 23, 2020, in Manitowoc, Wis. Gary C. Klein/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Gov. Tony Evers on March 24, directed Department of Health Services (DHS) Secretary-designee Andrea Palm to issue a Safer at Home order that prohibits all nonessential travel, with some exceptions as clarified and defined in the order. The order is available here. 

    The order is effective at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 and will remain in effect until 8 a.m. Friday,  April 24, 2020, or until a superseding order is issued. 

    “I know the COVID-19 outbreak has been difficult and has disrupted the lives of people across our state. Issuing a Safer at Home order isn’t something I thought we’d have to do and it’s not something I take lightly, but here’s the bottom line: folks need to start taking this seriously,” said Evers said in a press release. “Each and every one of us has to do our part to help slow the spread of COVID-19 so we can flatten the curve to ensure our doctors, nurses, and healthcare workers have the opportunity to do their important work.Let’s all do our part and work together.”

    Individuals do not need special permission to leave their homes, but they must comply with this order as to when it is permissible to leave home. Similarly, if a business is an Essential Business or Operation as defined in this order, it does not need documentation or certification to continue its work that is done in compliance with this order.

    Under this order, Wisconsin residents are able to: 

    Perform tasks essential to maintain health and safety, such as obtaining medicine or seeing a doctor; get necessary services or supplies for themselves or their family or household members, such as getting food and supplies, pet food and supplies necessary for staying at home; care for a family member in another household; and care for older adults, minors, dependents, people with disabilities or other vulnerable persons.

    Businesses allowed to operate under the Safer at Home order include, but are not limited to: 

    • Health care operations, including home health workers; 
    • Critical infrastructure;
    • Businesses that provide food, shelter, and social services, and other necessities of life for economically disadvantaged or otherwise vulnerable individuals;
    • Fresh and non-perishable food retailers, including convenience stores, grocery stores, farmers’ markets, and food banks;
    • Businesses that ship or deliver groceries, food and goods directly to residences;
    • Pharmacies, health care supply stores and health care facilities;
    • Child care facilities, with some limitations; 
    • Gas stations and auto repair facilities; 
    • Banks;
    • Laundry businesses, dry cleaners and services necessary for maintaining the safety, sanitation and essential operation of a residence, including garbage collection;
    • Hardware stores, plumbers, and electricians;
    • Educational institutions, for the purposes of facilitating distance learning;
    • Roles required for any business to maintain minimum basic operations, which includes security, and payroll;
    • and law and safety, and essential government functions will continue under the recommended action.

    Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Wisconsin State Farmer at bit.ly/WisFarmerSubscribe.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
    Read or Share this story: https://www.wisfarmer.com/story/news/press-release/2020/03/24/gov-evers-directs-dhs-issue-safer-home-order/2913374001/