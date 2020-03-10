CLOSE

A Dairy Reproduction Revolution Seminar will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 25 at the Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center, located at 7001 Gass Lake Road, Manitowoc, Wisconsin. Dr. Paul Fricke, Extension Dairy Reproduction Specialist and Professor of Dairy Science at the University of Wisconsin – Madison will be the featured speaker.

Twenty years ago, the 21-day pregnancy rate in U.S. dairy herds averaged about 14% with conception rates rarely exceeding 40%.

Today, the average 21-day pregnancy rate in the U.S. exceeds 21%. With more than 60% of Dairy Records Management System’s Holstein herds achieving 21-day pregnancy rates greater than 20% and average conception rates exceeding 50% in high-producing Holsteins.

Despite this increase in reproductive performance, many veterinarians, nutritionists, and consultants observe dramatic variation in reproductive performance among herds that manage reproduction using the exact same reproductive management programs.

Dr. Fricke will discuss how the High Fertility Cycle coupled with the dramatic increases in reproductive performance due to the development and adoption of fertility programs is a new paradigm that can now be used to explain much of the variation in reproductive performance among herds.

The March 25 event is free, but registration is required by going to http://bit.ly/BlueCowRedCow or by contacting Angie Ulness at 913-242-5725 or angie.ulness@parnell.com.

The seminar is sponsored by Extension offices in Calumet, Door, Fond du Lac, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Ozaukee, and Washington counties. Financial support for this event is provided by Parnell Living Science.

For information about the seminar, visit https://tinyurl.com/wbpmr27, contact Angie Ulness, or one of the extension agriculture agents/educators in the sponsoring counties.

