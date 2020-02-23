CLOSE

More than 100 students from 18 schools attended the 2020 Midwest Regional Dairy Challenge from Feb. 12 - 14, in River Falls. Students from the University of Wisconsin and Wisconsin technical colleges were among members of the three first place teams.

Starting on the first day, students were given the opportunity to attend breakouts on farm financials, DairyComp 305, PC Dart and received general farm visit information to be utilized in the presentation they would be building over the next few days. The students were able to meet up with their teammates and mentors and bond over dinner and Kahoot, concluding the night with reviewing data packets on their farm and planning for their visit the following day.

The students traveled to one of three farms on the second day to audit the operation. This year’s farms included Luckwaldt Agriculture, Inc of Woodville, Jon-De Farm of Baldwin, and Jil-Ro-Sie Holsteins of Ellsworth.

Students were able to walk through the farm with an industry mentor and evaluate the different parts of each operation including calf care, parlor management, lactating and transition pens, feed management, etc. Students were also given the opportunity to ask the producers questions about their farms to gain more information on the overall farm operation. In the afternoon students took their gathered information and began to build their farm presentations up until dinner.

More than 100 students participated in the 2020 Midwest Regional Dairy Challenge Feb. 12 - 14 in River Falls. Pictured are members of Team 3, from front left, Michael Moede University of Wisconsin-Madison, Marina Hoeve - Lakeshore Technical College; back, Courtney Ewert - University of Wisconsin-Platteville, William Vander Woude - Dordt University, Brittany Neisius - Chippewa Valley Technical College. (Photo: Midwest Dairy Challenge)

On the final day, panels of judges listed and evaluated teams of students on the 20-minute presentations. Students covered strengths and areas of opportunity for their respective farm with farm owners present. While results were being calculated, students had the opportunity to network with companies at an innovation fair. The three-day event concluded with an award ceremony.

The judges awarded the following teams with the first and second place ranking on each farm among the 24 total teams participating.

Farm 1, Luckwaldt Agriculture, Inc.

First Place: Team 3, Courtney Ewert – University of Wisconsin-Platteville, Marina Hoeve – Lakeshore Technical College, Michael Moede University of Wisconsin-Madison, Brittany Neisius – Chippewa Valley Technical College, William Vander Woude – Dordt University

Second Place: Team 4, Kalli Mosher – Dordt University, Zachary Servais – University of Wisconsin-Madison, Kendra Spier – Iowa State University, Nikki Statz – Southwest Wisconsin Technical College

More than 100 students participated in the 2020 Midwest Regional Dairy Challenge Feb. 12 - 14 in River Falls. Pictured are members of Team 11, front from left, Kate Watkins - Purdue University, Judd Saemrow - Northeast Iowa Community College; back, Sierra Swanson - University of Minnesota, Miriah Dershem - Michigan State University. (Photo: Midwest Dairy Challenge)

Farm 2, Jon-De Farm

First Place: Team 11, Miriah Dershem – Michigan State University, Judd Saemrow – Northeast Iowa Community College, Sierra Swanson – University of Minnesota, Kate Watkins – Purdue University

Second Place: Team 15, Emily Annexstad – University of Minnesota, Bailey Larson – University of Wisconsin-River Falls, Alexis Lins – Fox Valley Technical College, Suzie McKraig – Purdue University, Maxwell Udelhoven – Southwest Wisconsin Technical College

More than 100 students participated in the 2020 Midwest Regional Dairy Challenge Feb. 12 - 14 in River Falls. Pictured are members from Team 19, from front left, Katie Buatois - Purdue University, Ava Gard - University of Wisconsin-Madison; back, Amanda Vance - College of Ozarks, Reece Burnett - Kansas State University. (Photo: Midwest Dairy Challenge)

Farm 3, Jil-Ro-Sie Holsteins

First Place: Team 19, Katie Buatois – Purdue University, Reece Burnett – Kansas State University, Ava Gard – University of Wisconsin-Madison, Amanda Vance – College of Ozarks

Second Place: Team 17, Elizabeth Beckmann – Iowa State University, Beka McDonald – Michigan State University, Austin Raymond – Northeast Iowa Community College, Amanda Schmitmeyer – The Ohio State University, Katherine Wells – University of Wisconsin Madison

The Midwest event is one of four regional contests sponsored each year by North American Intercollegiate Dairy Challenge® (NAIDC).

The 2020 national event will be March 28 - 30 in Green Bay.

