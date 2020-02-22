CLOSE

Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (Photo: DATCP)

To help Wisconsin farm couples learn about stress management techniques, the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) and University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension are hosting a series of six Farm Couples Weekend Workshops Feb. 29-March 1, at the Clarion Inn, 3033 W College Ave, Appleton. The weekend begins Saturday at 9:30 a.m. with on-site check-in and ends Sunday at 3 p.m.

Roger Williams, a farm family communications consultant and DATCP Farm Center volunteer mediator, will facilitate the sessions. Extension educators from the local areas and Farm Center staff will be available to provide information about other Extension and Farm Center programs and services.

“Farm couples interested in learning about stress management techniques, improving farm family communications and decision-making and goal-setting exercises should consider attending a Farm Couples Weekend Workshop,” said Jayne Krull, bureau director of DATCP’s Agriculture and Farm Center. “On many farms, farm couples are part of a unique partnership in that both spouses are typically engaged in the operation in some way, which makes this format especially effective.”

These weekend workshops are designed to help farm couples: deal more effectively with stress, learn about personality differences, communicate more effectively with each other and other family members, make plans for the future and learn about helpful resources in the community, including UW-Extension and DATCP.

There is no cost to attend. Refreshments, meals, lodging, instruction and materials will be provided and financial assistance for childcare, farm labor or mileage may be available. For more information about financial assistance, contact the Farm Center at 800-942-2474.

Pre-registration and a $50/couple deposit is required, with the deposit refunded on the second day of the weekend. Interested couples can reserve a spot by purchasing a “ticket” at https://fyi.extension.wisc.edu/farmstress/farmcouples/.

If you prefer to pay by check, you will need to register at the link and send your $50 check payable to UW CDP to: UW Center for Dairy Profitability, c/o Jenny Vanderlin, 203 Taylor Hall, 427 Lorch St., Madison, WI 53706. Registration deadline is one week prior to each weekend.

Each weekend will be open to the first 10 couples who register and provide the refundable deposit.

For the most up-to-date information, go to the Resilient Farms, Families, Businesses and Communities website: https://fyi.extension.wisc.edu/farmstress/

