CLOSE

Because of the financial impact of feed quality and quantity on the milking herd and replacement animals, UW-Madison Extension in six counties will be hosting a “Meeting Tomorrow’s Feeding Challenges Today” Seminar. (Photo: Don Tanaka/USDA)

The 2019 growing and harvest season will go down in the history books as the most challenging one in memory. Alfalfa winterkill, record precipitation, below normal temperatures, delayed planting, excessive mud, and brutal harvest conditions made for a difficult year for farmers and custom business owners who work with farmers. The effects of Mother Nature from 2019 certainly have had, and will continue to have, an impact on feed inventories and quality throughout Eastern Wisconsin.

Because of the financial impact of feed quality and quantity on the milking herd and replacement animals, UW-Madison Extension in six counties will be hosting a “Meeting Tomorrow’s Feeding Challenges Today” Seminar, as part of our popular “Supporting Farmers During Challenging Times” meeting series.

The meetings will be offered, simultaneously, at two locations on Feb. 28. One meeting will be held at Extension Fond du Lac County located on the Fond du Lac Campus of UW-Oshkosh, 400 University Drive, Fond du Lac, WI. The other meeting will be held at Cobble Stone Creek, 800 Ryan Street, Brillion, WI.

Registration for both meetings will start at 9:30 a.m. with the program beginning at 10 a.m. and concluding by 3 p.m.

The agenda and speakers for both meetings will be the same. Topics and presenters include:

Feed Hygiene: High Quality Silage for High Quality Performance by Michelle Chang-Der Bedrosian, VitaPlus Forage Products and Dairy Technical Service Specialist

Does She Grow or Should She Go? Heifer Inventory Management Strategies by Tina Kohlman, Dairy and Livestock Agent, UW-Madison Extension Fond du Lac County.

Avoiding Financial Disasters — Planning Ahead to Management Feed Emergencies by Kevin Jarek, Crops, Soils, and Horticulture Agent, UW-Madison Extension Outagamie County.

A three-person panel entitled Developing Strategies to Mitigate Forage Catastrophes will be comprised of Jamie Patton, Senior Outreach Specialist, UW Nutrient and Pest Management, Mike Kuffel, Agronomist—CCA, Country Visions Cooperative, Plymouth, and Kevin Jarek, Crops, Soils, and Horticulture Agent, UW-Madison Extension Outagamie County.

Early bird registration of $25 per person is due by Feb. 21. The registration fee increases to $35 per person after Feb. 21. Registration includes refreshments, lunch, and materials.

Please contact one of the sponsoring Extension Agents/Educators below for a flyer with the registration information. Flyers are also available at https://manitowoc.extension.wisc.edu/agriculture/agricultural-events-calendar/

Scott Gunderson, Agriculture Agent | Manitowoc County at scott.gunderson@wisc.edu or 920-683-4715.

Kevin Jarek, Crops & Soils Agent | Outagamie County at kevin.jarek@wisc.edu or 920-832-5121

Tina Kohlman, Dairy and Livestock Agent | Fond du Lac County at tina.kohlman@wisc.edu or 920-929-3180.

Amber O’Brien, Agriculture Educator | Calumet County at amber.obrien@wisc.edu or 920-849-1450.

Steph Plaster, Agriculture Educator | Washington and Ozaukee counties at stephanie.plaster@wisc.edu or 262-335-4477 (Washington) | 262-238-8288 (Ozaukee).

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Wisconsin State Farmer at bit.ly/WisFarmerSubscribe.

Read or Share this story: https://www.wisfarmer.com/story/news/press-release/2020/01/28/extension-series-addresses-meeting-tomorrows-feeding-challenges-today/4603693002/