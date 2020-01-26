CLOSE

Leopold Conservation Award logo (Photo: Sand County Foundation)

If you know a Wisconsin farmer or forester who goes above and beyond in the care and management of natural resources, you can nominate them for the 2020 Wisconsin Leopold Conservation Award®.

Sand County Foundation presents the Leopold Conservation Award to private landowners in 20 states for extraordinary achievement in voluntary conservation. In Wisconsin the $10,000 award is presented annually with Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation, Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin, and Wisconsin Land and Water Conservation Association.

Given in honor of renowned conservationist Aldo Leopold, the award recognizes landowners who inspire others with their dedication to land, water and wildlife habitat management on private, working land. In his influential 1949 book, “A Sand County Almanac,” Leopold called for an ethical relationship between people and the land they own and manage.

Nominations may be submitted on behalf of a landowner, or landowners may nominate themselves. The application can be found at www.sandcountyfoundation.org/ApplyLCA.

The application deadline date is Aug. 1, 2020. Applications can be emailed to award@sandcountyfoundation.org. If mailed, applications must be postmarked by Aug. 1, and mailed to: Leopold Conservation Award, c/o Sand County Foundation, 131 W. Wilson Street, Suite 610, Madison, WI 53703.

Applications are reviewed by an independent panel of agricultural and conservation leaders.

“This award highlights real working farms for the conservation efforts they do on a daily basis,” said Joe Bragger, Wisconsin Farm Bureau President. “I encourage farmers to apply and be recognized for doing the right things on their land for the future of their families, farms and communities.”

“Dairy farmers have a long history of nurturing and protecting the natural resources within their care. The Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin and the dairy farm families we represent are proud to again sponsor the Leopold Conservation Award,” said Patrick Geoghegan, Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin Executive Vice President, Industry Relations.

“Locally led conservation would not be nearly as effective without the hard work and collaboration with farmers across Wisconsin. Environmental stewardship is an indivisible part of sustainable agriculture and Leopold Conservation Award nominees are models for successfully applying those practices,” said Matt Krueger, Wisconsin Land and Water Conservation Association Executive Director.

“Leopold Conservation Award recipients are at the forefront of a movement by America’s farmers and ranchers to simultaneously achieve economic and environmental success,” said Kevin McAleese, Sand County Foundation President and Chief Executive Officer.

The Leopold Conservation Award will be presented at the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation’s Annual Meeting in December.

