The America’s Farmers programs, sponsored by Bayer Fund, are back to strengthen farming communities across Wisconsin. Beginning Jan. 1, America’s Farmers Grow Rural Education is partnering with farmers across the country to help strengthen rural public school districts through $15,000 STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) grants.

Since 2010, America’s Farmers have awarded more than $53 million to worthy causes, students and public schools across the country. Because farmers know the needs of their communities, the America’s Farmers programs rely on them to help identify the most worthy causes.

For the Grow Rural Education program specifically, farmers nominate a local public school to apply for one of the grants by visiting AmericasFarmers.com. The process takes less than five minutes and has strengthened schools by bringing together students, teachers, farmers and community members to make STEM programs more engaging.

To nominate their local school district for a Grow Rural Education grant, eligible farmers in Wisconsin can visit AmericasFarmers.com from Jan. 1 to April 1, 2020 and complete the nomination form. The Grow Rural Education program has strengthened schools by bringing together students, teachers, farmers and community members to make STEM programs more engaging.

After the school district receives a nomination, they will be notified and teachers are encouraged to submit a grant application describing their desired STEM project by April 15, 2020. A panel of qualified math and science teachers reviews the applications and selects the finalists. The program’s Farmer Advisory Council, consisting of approximately 30 farming leaders from across the country, will then select the winning school districts.

“Whether a student plans to begin a career immediately after high school or enroll in a college or trade school, it has become increasingly important for them to have a solid STEM foundation,” said Al Mitchell, Bayer Fund President. “Grow Rural Education is unique because we partner with farmers throughout the duration of the program, from the nomination process to selecting grant-winning schools. Through this partnership, we’re inspiring students, transforming classrooms and strengthening rural school districts with STEM grants.”

In the fall, farmers can enroll in the Grow Communities program for the chance to direct a $2,500 donation to a local eligible nonprofit organization, and the Grow Ag Leaders program will begin accepting applications for $1,500 scholarships for students pursuing an education in agriculture-related fields.

Since its inception in 2011, the Grow Rural Education program has awarded more than $18 million in grants to over 1,000 schools nationwide. In Wisconsin alone, more than $1,075,000 has been awarded to local public schools.

To learn more about the America’s Farmers Grow Rural Education program, visit www.AmericasFarmers.com or follow along on Facebook at facebook.com/AmericasFarmers.

